/Horrifying video shows last moments of Ukrainian girl stabbed to death in US

Gulshan Parveen
Published: Sep 08, 2025, 19:35 IST | Updated: Sep 08, 2025, 19:35 IST
34-year-old Decarlos Brown stabbed the 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) released the surveillance footage that showed the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Decarlos Brown, stabbing the 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska when he was boarding the Lynx Bline line on August 22.

A horrifying video has emerged showing the last moments of Ukrainian refugee who was stabbed to death on a Charlotte light rail train last month. The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) released the surveillance footage that showed the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Decarlos Brown, stabbing the 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska when he was boarding the Lynx Bline line on August 22.

The clip also showed Zarutska in her pizzeria uniform while scrolling on her phone. A man in a red hoodie is seen sitting behind her. Brown was nabbed shortly after the stabbing and was hospitalised before he was arrested for first-degree murder.

The New York Post reported that Brown has a history of arrests going back more than a decade. He had been charged with felony larceny, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and communicating threats.

Authorities said that the suspect and the victim did not know each other, and the attack was random.

