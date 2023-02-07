Happy Proposal Day 2023: Wishes, images, greetings, status for WhatsApp, Facebook & Instagram

Propose Day 2023 wishes: Propose Day is celebrated on February 8th as part of Valentine's Week. It is a day when people express their love and affection towards someone they admire and want to spend the rest of their lives with. On this day, individuals take the opportunity to pop the big question and ask their significant other to be their life partner. It is a day filled with love, excitement, and nervousness as people confess their feelings to the person they hold dear. Propose Day is an important occasion for couples and marks the start of a new journey together. Whether it's a romantic candlelight dinner, a walk in the park, or a simple gesture, the day is all about making a proposal and starting a lifelong commitment.

This day is celebrated after Rose Day and couples wait for this to propose to their loved one officially. This is one of the most romantic days of the entire Valentine's week, as people try all types of ways and gestures to woo their partners.

Here is an assorted list of some beautiful wishes and greetings to make them feel extra special on this day.

Propose Day 2023: Wishes

1. Will you spend the rest of your life making memories with me?

2. Marry me and let's embark on an adventure together.

3. I can't imagine my future without you, will you be my partner for life?

4. I promise to love and cherish you forever, will you be my wife/husband?

5. You complete me in ways I never thought possible, will you be mine forever? 6. I want to wake up every morning to the sight of your beautiful smile, will you marry me?

7. Together we are unstoppable, will you join me forever?

8. I want to grow old with you, and be my partner for life.

9. I want to build a life and home filled with love, laughter and adventure, will you marry me?

10. You are my best friend, my soulmate, my everything. Will you be mine forever?

Propose Day 2023: Greetings

1. Will you be my forever Valentine? Marry me.

2. You light up my world like nobody else, will you be my partner in life? Marry me.

3. I never believed in fairytales until I met you. Be my happily ever after? Marry me.

4. You are my missing puzzle piece, complete me by saying yes to marriage.

5. Falling in love with you was easy, but staying in love with you is my greatest accomplishment. Will you marry me? 6. You make every day feel like a blessing, will you spend forever by my side as my wife?

7. I want to spend the rest of my life making you smile. Marry me?

8. I never want to let you go, will you be mine for eternity as my spouse?

9. I promise to love and cherish you for a lifetime. Will you marry me?