Good Friday 2023: Historical significance, wishes, quotes and more

Good Friday, as a Christian holiday, derives from the events surrounding Jesus Christ's crucifixion and death, as recounted in the Bible's New Testament. The precise origins of Good Friday observance are unknown, but by the 4th century, Christians were observing the day as a solemn commemoration of Christ's suffering and crucifixion.

The name "Good Friday" is a bit of a mystery, as the day commemorates a sad incident. According to one theory, "good" originally meant "holy" or "pious," and the name is intended to represent the day's religious significance. Another opinion holds that the term "Good Friday" arose from an earlier name, "God's Friday."

Various Christian denominations have celebrated Good Friday in various ways throughout history. It is a day of fasting and abstinence from meat in the Roman Catholic Church, and many Catholics attend a ceremony in the afternoon known as the Celebration of the Lord's Passion. The reading of the Passion narrative from the Gospel of John, prayers for the Church and the world, and veneration of the cross are all part of this ritual.

Good Friday is also a day of fasting in the Anglican and Lutheran traditions, and many people attend a service called the Liturgy of the Hours, which centres on the crucifixion story and includes prayers, hymns, and the veneration of the cross. Some churches conduct a "Three Hours' Devotion" service that includes meditations on Jesus' "Seven Last Words" on the cross.

As part of Holy Week, Orthodox Christians celebrate Good Friday with rigorous fast and special liturgical services commemorating the crucifixion. Some Orthodox churches also conduct a procession through the streets with a life-size cross that is venerated by the faithful.

Good Friday is a public holiday in many nations, and traditional practices such as processions, crucifixion re-enactments, or Passion play performances continue to be observed in some locations.

Sending Good Friday messages and wishes to friends and family is a thoughtful way to share the importance of the day and express your feelings. Here are some Good Friday messages and wishes that you can use or modify to fit your own personal preferences:

1. Wishing you a blessed Good Friday as we remember the sacrifice of our Lord Jesus Christ. May His love and grace fill your heart today and always.

2. On this Good Friday, let us reflect on the great love and sacrifice of Jesus Christ for our salvation. May you find hope, peace, and renewed faith in His divine mercy.

3. As we observe Good Friday, may the lessons of love, sacrifice, and forgiveness inspire us to live a life of compassion and kindness. Wishing you a blessed day.

4. Good Friday reminds us of the ultimate sacrifice that Jesus made for us. May His love guide our hearts and bring us closer to one another in faith and understanding.

5. On this holy day, let us remember the love of Jesus and His sacrifice for humanity. Wishing you a Good Friday filled with blessings, peace, and spiritual growth.

6. May the cross of Christ remind us of His everlasting love and the hope of eternal life. Have a blessed Good Friday.

7. As we meditate on the passion of our Lord Jesus Christ, let us strive to emulate His selfless love and forgiveness. Wishing you a meaningful and reflective Good Friday.

8. Today, we remember the great sacrifice of Jesus Christ for our sins. May we find comfort and solace in His unending love and mercy. Have a blessed Good Friday.

9. On this Good Friday, let us pray for the strength to follow the path of righteousness and dedicate ourselves to the service of others. May you have a day full of blessings and grace.

10. Wishing you and your family a sacred and reflective Good Friday. May the love and sacrifice of Christ inspire us to lead a life of compassion, forgiveness, and selflessness.

Here are some Good Friday quotes that reflect on the significance of the day and the message of Jesus Christ's sacrifice:

1. "We may say that on the first Good, Friday afternoon was completed that great act by which light conquered darkness and goodness conquered sin." - C.S. Lewis

2. "For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life." - John 3:16

3. "But He was pierced for our transgressions, He was crushed for our iniquities; the punishment that brought us peace was on Him, and by His wounds, we are healed." - Isaiah 53:5

4. "No pain, no palm; no thorns, no throne; no gall, no glory; no cross, no crown." - William Penn

5. "The cross was two pieces of dead wood; and a helpless, unresisting Man was nailed to it; yet it was mightier than the world, and triumphed, and will ever triumph over it." - Augustus William Hare

6. "Our old history ends with the Cross; our new history begins with the resurrection." - Watchman Nee

7. "Good Friday is a day of sorrow mingled with joy. It is a time to grieve over the sin of man and to meditate and rejoice upon God's love in giving His only Son for the redemption of sin." - David Katski

8. "Death is the justification of all the ways of the Christian, the last end of all his sacrifices, the touch of the Great Master which completes the picture." - Madame Anne-Sophie Swetchine

9. "The marvel of heaven and earth, of time and eternity, is the atoning death of Jesus Christ. This is the mystery that brings more glory to God than all creation." - Charles Spurgeon