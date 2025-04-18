Fly Over Traffic? New York's New Air Taxi Promises to Do Just That

Archer, an aviation startup, has partnered with United Airlines to introduce an innovative air taxi named 'Midnight', aiming to drastically reduce travel time from Manhattan to JFK Airport to as little as 15 minutes.
The air taxi was unveiled in New York, highlighting its potential to alleviate the city's notorious traffic congestion, where a typical drive to JFK can take up to 90 minutes.
Midnight, the air taxi, is designed to carry a pilot and four passengers along with their luggage. The straight out of science fiction 'flying taxi' boasts 12 engines and 12 propellers.
The timeline for the launch of the air taxi service is currently uncertain, as it is still awaiting certification from the US Federal Aviation Administration.
Archer is also working towards gaining approvals in the United Arab Emirates, with a target to commercially launch the service there by the fourth quarter of 2025.
The development of the air taxi service represents a significant step forward in urban transportation, potentially transforming how people travel within cities.
Despite its promise, several regulatory and logistical challenges must be addressed before the air taxi can become a reality.