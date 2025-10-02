Google Preferred
  Florida woman nabbed for sexually abusing teen step-son, says his genitals reminded her of husband

Florida woman nabbed for sexually abusing teen step-son, says his genitals reminded her of husband

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Oct 02, 2025, 19:58 IST
A woman in Florida, a nurse by profession, was nabbed for sexually abusing her teen step-son. The 35-year-old Alexis Von Yates revealed the details behind her crime, where she assaulted her 15-year-old stepson. As per a report, while her two young children were sleeping in a separate room, Yates started kissing the 15-year-old’s neck and sexually assaulted him.

She accepted her crime in September this year to avoid a sexual battery charge. She received a charge of lewd and lascivious battery, a lesser charge. This led to a two-year sentence.

‘Step-son reminded me of husband’

The woman told the police during the investigation that she only went after her stepson as he reminded her of her husband and even detailed how the teen’s genitals resembled his father’s.

Yates also reportedly made a joke about watching “step-mom pornos” a week before the incident. Daily Mail reported that on the night of the assault, she told the teenage boy 'how horny' she was after not having sex for two weeks, and also said, “I wish you were 18, because you are not old enough.”

Her husband caught her and the stepson in the bathroom, after which the stepson fled.

The grandparents of the teen boy discourage the boy from reporting the assault to his biological mother. Three months later, in October 2024, Yates sent an anonymous tip to the police reporting the assault.

