Flipkart Big Saving Days 2023 Date: Check starting date, time, top deals, bank offers, discounts & much more

Flipkart big savings days 2023: Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart has announced the first mega sale of the year ahead of the country’s republic day. The sale will last for six days from 15 January midnight to the end of 20th January. Customers having access to Flipkart plus will be able to avail the benefits of Big Savings days 24 hours earlier, from midnight of 14 January. To get an early access ticket, users can use 40 Flipkart super coins. The company has said that customers will get to save money on every deal during the Big Saving days period. All details about the Flipkart big savings day 2023, including dates, time, top deals, bank offers and discounts are given in the article.

Flipkart big savings days 2023: starting date and time

For Flipkart plus customers, the Flipkart big savings days 2023 sale will begin from 14 January midnight. You can spend 40 Flipkart super coins to avail the Flipkart plus benefits. For other users, the sale begins on January 15 midnight and will end on January 20. In total, the sale will last for seven days, where customers are expected to save money big time.

The company has already announced that crazy deals will be available at 12 AM, 8 AM, and 4 AM. Aside from that, there will be Tick Tock Deals, in which Flipkart will offer the lowest prices every day between 12 AM and 10 AM.

Flipkart big savings days 2023 bank offers

During the Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale, customers will receive some notable bank offers. Customers who use ICICI Bank or Citi Bank credit or debit cards will receive a 10% instant discount. Users who pay with a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card during the Flipkart Big Savings Days sale will receive a 5% cashback. The company's Pay Later option will also be available during the sale, and the online retailer will provide gift cards up to Rs 1,000. It should be noted that Flipkart has yet to reveal all Big Saving Days 2023 offers and terms and conditions.

Flipkart big savings days 2023 deals and discounts