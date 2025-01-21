Live TV
LOGIN
v
logout
Live TV
Latest
Health Pulse
World
India
Entertainment
Hollywood
Bollywood
FIFA 2026
Opinions
videos
Photos
TV Show
Lifestyle
Science
Tech
Wion
/
World
/
Trump Signs Sweeping Actions On Immigration And Border Security On Day 1
Trump Signs Sweeping Actions On Immigration And Border Security On Day 1
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Jan 21, 2025, 11:40 IST
| Updated:
Jan 21, 2025, 11:40 IST
The US Senate has passed a major bill addressing illegal immigration, which is now poised to be signed into law by President Donald Trump, marking a significant step in his immigration reform agenda.
Trending Topics
US
WION
trump
trending videos
‘History of B-52 crashes’: How many times has the US Air Force lost its iconic bomber?
The crime and the aftermath: How Raakh and Black Warrant explore different dimensions of the Billa-Ranga case
Raakh ending explained: The final episode is far more devastating than it appears
Why the F-22 can cover vast distances at high speed
Passengers left stunned at seeing Joe Biden fly commercial to Chicago - Watch video
How much does a B-52 bomber cost to operate per hour?
Why the F-22 can operate above 60,000 feet with ease
Why the F-22 doesn't need afterburners to fly at Mach 1.5
‘Iran had agreed not to develop nuclear weapons under 2015 deal,’ says Obama, adds US ‘worse off’ after war
How much fuel does a B-52 bomber consume on a typical mission?
Turkish aviation company says it lost Rs 4,700 crore in a day following Operation Sindoor
Poland strips Zelensky of top state award, Ukraine mounts a sharp response
Switzerland announces US-Iran talks called off after Vance postpones trip
Why Russian fighter jets have distinct cockpit colors compared to US jets
How the F-22 turns so sharply during a close dogfight
Meet top 5 batters with most runs in India vs Afghanistan T20Is
'Patriot missile': Why countries spend billions just to get this defense system
Power of an iconic bomber: How many engines does the B-52 have?
Lightning strikes IndiGo aircraft with 140 people onboard at Kolkata airport. Here's what happened next
Why the paint on an F-22 weighs more than an adult man
India hit by major setback as Hardik Pandya ruled out of England series
Russia-Ukraine War: Zelensky Troubles Putin With New Technology & Tactics
Cocktail 2 X review: 'All gloss, no substance'; Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna starrer gets mixed reactions
B-52 vs Tupolev Tu-95 "Bear-G": Comparing technical profile of US and Russia strategic bombers
Trump doubles down on Giorgia Meloni saying she was a ‘big fan’ but he 'doesn't want her'
‘They are finished! They get no money, not ten cents!’: Trump rejects Iran’s claim of being desperate
How the B-52 bomber can hit targets thousands of miles away without leaving US airspace
Why radar systems struggle to detect the F-22
15-million-year-old fossils of Shark discovered in Odisha, date back to the Miocene epoch period
Only six countries have ever won the FIFA World Cup at home. Who all are on the list. Check here
Why the US military keeps upgrading the B-52 instead of replacing it
'You will be quiet': Israel and UN officials clash in fiery exchange over report on abuse of Palestinian children by Israeli settlers | WATCH
What is the top speed of the B-52 bomber & how does it compare to modern bombers?
Fact Check: Viral photo shows Trump leaning in for a kiss with Brigitte Macron. Here is the full truth
'For Rs 250 per hour': How Indians are selling their future to American AI companies
How many B-52 bombers does the US have?
How many people does it take to operate a B-52 bomber?