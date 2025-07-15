Elon Musk's chatbot Grok has landed in another controversy, an NSFW one this time. The chatbot, which the world's richest man insists is the "smartest" AI in existence, now has an anime waifu that users are masturbating to. Just so you know, that's not what the anime character named 'Ani' is for. On Monday, Musk on X announced that a "cool feature just dropped for @SuperGrok subscribers", adding "Turn on Companions in settings". He even pasted an image of the character, now, being used by people for NSFW, pornographic things.

Is Grok pushing porn to kids?

As per Rolling Stone, users of the Grok app, including those without the $300 a month SuperGrok Heavy premium subscription plan, can now access two AI "companions". One of them is a furry red panda named Bad Rudy that has a mean, sarcastic personality and a vulgar streak. The other is Ani, a blonde anime woman who can be persuaded to shed her clothes to reveal lacy lingerie. One user even pointed out the remarkable "jiggle physics" the character animation displays. The user apparently discovered that the character can be made to jump. In awe of the realistic "jiggling", the user commented that the engineers behind the character must be "true gamers".

What's more, the character with all its "features", including the NSFW one, is available even in "Kid mode" and with the "NSFW" content displayed. This was demonstrated by a user who merely had to prompt Ani with sexual overtones, asking, "Wanna keep this fire going, babe?". Users have even posted pictures of the unclothed, lingerie-wearing Ani in reply to Musk's post.

Critics slam Ani, call it a mere masturbatory aid.

As per reports, the AI companion gets more risqué and flirtatious the more you interact with it. There's a progress bar that tells users how well they're getting along with Ani, and as the bar progresses, she can be persuaded to not only strip to her lingerie but also describe and narrate intimate physical encounters that are definitely not PG-13. Critics have mocked the new Grok update as merely a masturbatory aid for "Gooners". Others have mocked that the "girlfriend experience" may lead to children introducing their "new girlfriend Ani".