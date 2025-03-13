Advertisment

About Event

'Token: Money Magnet' is an initiative by KALP in partnership with WION to spread awareness and educate upon the impact of tokenization on global finance, converting real-world assets into digital tokens for enhanced liquidity and accessibility.

In this digital series, each episode covers a specific aspect of tokenization, from real estate to the metaverse, featuring industry experts. The series educates viewers on technical aspects, practical applications, and regulatory challenges of tokenization. Uniquely, the series itself will be tokenized, allowing viewers to earn tokens through engagement. This hands-on approach aims to familiarize audiences with tokenization technology, bridging theory and application in this emerging financial landscape.

Guests

Tim Draper

Tim Draper

Founder, Draper Associates/ DFJ/ Draper University

Tim Draper

Jalak Jobanputra

Founder & Managing Partner, Future/Perfect Ventures

Tim Draper

Michael Gord

Co-Founder & CEO, GDA Capital

Michael Casey

Michael Casey

Senior Advisor, Digital Currency Initiative, MIT Media Lab; Chairman, Decentralized AI Society

Yael Tamar

Yael Tamar

CEO & Co-Founder, SolidBlock and DIBS

StefanRust

Stefan Rust

CEO, Laguna DeFi; CEO & Co-Founder, Trusted Node; Founder, Truflation & Nuon Finance

Sean Lee

Sean Lee

Co-Founder & CSO, IDA

AnneliseOsborne

Annelise Osborne

Chief Business Officer, Kadena

Jonathan Gill

Jonathan Gill

Senior Tokenization Director, HashKey Group

Lex Sokolin

Lex Sokolin

Managing Partner, Generative Ventures

EliCohen

Eli Cohen

General Counsel, Centrifuge

Anthony Scaramucci

Anthony Scaramucci

Founder & Managing Partner, SkyBridge; Founder & Chairman, SALT

Pritam Dutta

Pritam Dutta

CEO & Founder, Zoth

EmmaChanning

Emma Channing

Founder, CEO & General Counsel, Satis Group

RajeshDhuddu

Rajesh Dhuddu

Partner, Emerging Tech

NitinGaur

Nitin Gaur

Co-Founder and CTO, Stealth Startup

JoshuaAshley

Joshua Ashley

U.S head of FinTech and Head of Blockchain & Digital Assets, Linklaters

BrianDixon

Brian Dixon

CEO, Off the Chain Capital

RachelWolfson

Rachel Wolfson

Reporter, Cointelegraph & Cryptonews

ClareAAdelgren

Clare A Adelgren

Global Head of Blockchain Sales and Operations, EY

NanneDekking

Nanne Dekking

CEO & Founder at Artory

Advertisment

Articles