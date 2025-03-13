About Event
'Token: Money Magnet' is an initiative by KALP in partnership with WION to spread awareness and educate upon the impact of tokenization on global finance, converting real-world assets into digital tokens for enhanced liquidity and accessibility.
In this digital series, each episode covers a specific aspect of tokenization, from real estate to the metaverse, featuring industry experts. The series educates viewers on technical aspects, practical applications, and regulatory challenges of tokenization. Uniquely, the series itself will be tokenized, allowing viewers to earn tokens through engagement. This hands-on approach aims to familiarize audiences with tokenization technology, bridging theory and application in this emerging financial landscape.
Guests
Tim Draper
Founder, Draper Associates/ DFJ/ Draper University
Jalak Jobanputra
Founder & Managing Partner, Future/Perfect Ventures
Michael Gord
Co-Founder & CEO, GDA Capital
Michael Casey
Senior Advisor, Digital Currency Initiative, MIT Media Lab; Chairman, Decentralized AI Society
Yael Tamar
CEO & Co-Founder, SolidBlock and DIBS
Stefan Rust
CEO, Laguna DeFi; CEO & Co-Founder, Trusted Node; Founder, Truflation & Nuon Finance
Sean Lee
Co-Founder & CSO, IDA
Annelise Osborne
Chief Business Officer, Kadena
Jonathan Gill
Senior Tokenization Director, HashKey Group
Lex Sokolin
Managing Partner, Generative Ventures
Eli Cohen
General Counsel, Centrifuge
Anthony Scaramucci
Founder & Managing Partner, SkyBridge; Founder & Chairman, SALT
Pritam Dutta
CEO & Founder, Zoth
Emma Channing
Founder, CEO & General Counsel, Satis Group
Rajesh Dhuddu
Partner, Emerging Tech
Nitin Gaur
Co-Founder and CTO, Stealth Startup
Joshua Ashley
U.S head of FinTech and Head of Blockchain & Digital Assets, Linklaters
Brian Dixon
CEO, Off the Chain Capital
Rachel Wolfson
Reporter, Cointelegraph & Cryptonews
Clare A Adelgren
Global Head of Blockchain Sales and Operations, EY
Nanne Dekking
CEO & Founder at Artory