'Token: Money Magnet' is an initiative by KALP in partnership with WION to spread awareness and educate upon the impact of tokenization on global finance, converting real-world assets into digital tokens for enhanced liquidity and accessibility.

In this digital series, each episode covers a specific aspect of tokenization, from real estate to the metaverse, featuring industry experts. The series educates viewers on technical aspects, practical applications, and regulatory challenges of tokenization. Uniquely, the series itself will be tokenized, allowing viewers to earn tokens through engagement. This hands-on approach aims to familiarize audiences with tokenization technology, bridging theory and application in this emerging financial landscape.