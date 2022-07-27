The superpower slot after Second World War

Right after (if not during) World War I, Britain started to wane as the sole superpower of the world. This process slowly & gradually picked up steam after World War II ended in 1945 with the horrific atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan. After the war, it was absolutely clear that Britain can no longer enjoy the global hegemonic heft that it once did for close to two centuries.

And then there were two..

Once the Second World War got over in 1945, a new geopolitical tussle started. Two new clear & undisputed superpower contenders emerged in the form of the USA (United States of America) and the USSR (Union of Soviet Socialist Republics) or the Soviet Union.

The fiery & uncompromising resolve of these two great powers to take the ‘top spot’, started an arms race alongside a dangerously pursued game of espionage which coined for itself a moniker-‘Cold War’.

Although, both the USA (or the US) and the USSR didn’t get into any kinetic action but the global arena continued to remain extremely tense in the period that followed.

Both the US and the USSR during the 60s and 70s, zealously & ambitiously flexed their muscles in different strategic theatres in an attempt to outpace or surpass the other.

The most significant of these theatres were:

Space

Technology

Statecraft

Espionage

Diplomacy

Military Interventions

Rise of the US

Shortly after the race to become the sole superpower began, the US started to progress notably faster than the Soviet Union. It was primarily because the technology developed, secured & further build-upon by the US, was more sophisticated than that of the Soviet Union. One of the main reasons behind this, was the fact that from the overall pool of scientific minds that defected to the US as well the Soviet Union from Nazi Germany, the US received most of the ‘creamy layer’.

Eventually, the US’ sphere of influence on nations worldwide, grew phenomenally, owing to the technological prowess that it possessed which it indeed leveraged very smartly.

Come the mid-70’s, the US’ pockets grew deeper after it thrust its currency (USD) onto the global energy trade in the form of Petrodollars. The US made USD- the reserve as well as the most ‘sought after’ currency in the world.

In a nutshell, liberal America was making huge strides in domains like economy, technology and diplomatic influence.

A Soviet Strategy that kept the world Bipolar

On the other hand, the Soviet Union which was an ‘iron fist-ruled state’, faced unpromising economic growth and couldn’t match up to the American technological & economic gains.

However, upon assessing the sophistication differential vis-à-vis military technology with the US, the Soviets were quick to understand that “quantity has a quality of its own”.

The Soviet Union due to the slow progress of its economy and an unavoidable pressure to keep up with the US, started focusing more on expanding its arsenal based on the ‘technology at hand’ rather than spending on R&D in the proportion that the US was comfortably doing.

It must be noted that while the Soviets were struggling in order to match up with the superior American military ordnance, economy, overall technology and global influence; what kept the US ‘in-check’ or in other words- kept the world in a ‘Bipolar State’ rather than a US-led Unipolar world, was the USSR’s indigenous supply chain & production ecosystem for defence manufacturing.

This ecosystem was complete & self-sustaining in itself with no troubles in procuring or outsourcing the required materials and components for large-scale indigenous production in the defence manufacturing sector.

Interestingly, the same ecosystem (though significantly refined) exits in today’s Russia as well. It is this ecosystem that primarily allowed Russia to annex Crimea, actively foray into the Syrian war theatre and most importantly launch an invasion of Ukraine in February this year.

The Soviet-Afghan war and Pakistan’s role in it

As fate would have it, the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in the late 70s, massively backfired on the communist ruling framework that was already under enormous economic pressure.

While the US was still trying to figure out a way to foil the Soviet Union’s ambition of expanding beyond Central Asia to its south, a strategic broker cum facilitator emerged in the form of Pakistan. General Zia-ul-Haq who was the Chief of Army Staff of Pakistani army and served as the head-of-state from 1978 to 1988, agreed to offer Pakistan’s assistance to the US in creating an armed group of Anti-Soviet fighters. These fighters came to be known as the Mujahideen which translates to Holy Warriors.

Trained or ‘groomed’ by the Pakistani army and armed with the latest weapons supplied by the US (especially the anti-aircraft Stinger missiles), the Mujahideen inflicted huge damage upon the Soviet agenda & advance in Afghanistan. Eventually, the US-led proxy war forced the Soviets to retreat from Afghanistan. The process of retreat of the Soviet forces started in May 1988 and was completed in February 1989.

This would not have been possible for the US without the help of Pakistan which explains the enormous sums of money that it received from the US in the name of ‘aid’ that was basically remuneration for ‘services provided’. This so-called aid continued to flow even after the Soviets retreated and was used by Pakistan to fuel, nurture and export terrorism to India with its primary focus on Jammu & Kashmir

Disintegration of the USSR

After getting defeated in Afghanistan, the troubles for USSR, particularly in the economic sector grew & unfolded in proportions that forced the Union of 16 republics (including Russia) to disintegrate. All member states broke into independent republics with Russia remaining the strongest of them all.

Still, once the USSR disintegrated completely in 1991, the US became the undisputed & unchallenged superpower of the world as a lone & economically struggling Russia could no longer challenge the victorious US.

Welcome to a Multipolar World!

The US finally achieved its long-pursued goal but, enjoyed the coveted status for only two decades (the 1990’s and the first decade of the current century) as its ‘honeymoon period’ got over when a belligerent China some time after the Beijing Olympics, started to openly challenge its sole superpower status.

However, unlike the Cold War era, today’s world is not bipolar. With nuclear powers like India, France and Russia that carry a certain geopolitical weight that can’t be ignored, the modern-day world has morphed into a ‘multipolar’ world!

