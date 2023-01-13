Did you know James Cameron's 'Avatar' films are subconsciously linked to India?

English and Hindi are without a doubt the most widely spoken languages, and Indian films are the second most popular worldwide after Hollywood productions. The sequel to 'Avatar' (2009), the all-time highest-grossing film, is currently running in theatres. Nobody ever questioned what the movie's title meant. I recognised it right away because I'm Indian and went to look it up online. It is disappointing to find that the title of the film is not even translated in the Wikipedia article. Instead, it refers to it as the genetically engineered Na'vi body operated from the brain of a remotely located human that is used to interact with the natives of Pandora

Avatar is an ancient Indian word, a Hindi language word originally derived from Sanskrit (an ancient Indian language) word meaning "descent," and when it first appeared in English in the late 18th century, it referred to the descent of a deity to the earth—typically, the incarnation in the earthly form of Vishnu or another Hindu deity.

The word is significant in Hindu mythology and the Bhagavad Gita because it relates to Lord Vishnu's ten earthly incarnations, which were made in order to restore religious ideals. The two most revered avatars (incarnations) of Lord Vishnu are Lord Rama and Lord Krishna.

Numerous Hindi films had English-language titles, but it's unusual for a Hollywood film to use an Indian word (a Hindi word). It's unfortunate that no one took advantage of this chance to discuss India's soft power, culture, and mythological ideas like karma, illusion, and reality that were subtly present in Hollywood films like 'The Matrix' and 'Inception'.