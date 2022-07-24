The Ray-Naissance man: Remembering Satyajit Ray

23rd April 2022 marked the 30th death anniversary of Satyajit Ray. The quintessential Bengali with an aristocratic air, yet bubbling with a 'Bhadralok-ian' vitality. Indian cinema has long been plagued by the curse of generalisation. It has been mollycoddled as an escapist art form, where ‘heroines’ waltz around in scantily clad clothes, while 'Übermenschen' heroes bash the baddies to a pulp.

And then there was Ray, arguably 'the' poster boy for arthouse cinema of the 1950s. The debonair ‘artsy’ intellectual, with his drop-dead looks, bourgeoisie suaveness, and nicotine-stained baritone.

Hailing from a family of avant-garde scholars; grandfather Upendrokishore Ray, and father Sukumar Ray, Satyajit was a cultural behemoth. A writer, filmmaker, artist, musician, and thinker, all rolled into one.

Insurmountably gifted, now lying buried under piles of mediocrity, he was the flag bearer of parallel film and unconventional storytelling. India’s first honorary Oscar winner, who made global critics swoon at his ideas, he was the maverick underdog, experimenting with frugal resources to change the course of the film and make his countrymen fall in love with the language of film.

There was ‘Pather Panchali’ (The song of the road: 1955), adapted from a book by the great Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay. A film that took four years and incessant coaxing for funds before the state government took over and unintentionally helped Ray create a cinematic masterpiece. A film that placed India on the cultural map of the world (legend has it that the film was positioned as a Highway development PSA, to escape the red tapism).

Ray and his wizardry of creating iconic characters

With a career spanning close to five decades, Ray delivered some of the most moving films to grace our screens. As an author with a flair for catering to kids, his stories, which were regularly published in his ancestral magazine Sandesh, explored the macabre, unorthodox fantasies of an impressionable age.

However, neither were they childish nor esoteric. Instead, they were deeply critical of the society, packaged within the garb of frolic and euphoria.

Ray created some of the most iconic characters in Bengali literature; Feluda, the tall, 'Charminar' smoking private investigator with his assistant cousin Topshe, Professor Shonku, the eccentric scientist inventing wacky gadgets, and Goopy Gynne-Bagha Byne, the musician duo blessed by the King of Ghosts, among others.

Ray cannot be confined to simple words. He was a phenomenon that inspired the world and made India a global name. He was truly a Ray-Naissance man.

