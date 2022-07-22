The ooziness of Wokeism

Recently, a barbaric honour killing case of a Hyderabad-based 26-year-old Dalit man, Nagaraju, came to light, where he was brutally beaten and hacked to death on a busy road for marrying Syed Ashrin Sulthana, a Muslim woman. Grumbling her husband’s death, Ashrin said, "He even told my mother that he would convert to Islam, but they still never accepted the proposal." Billipuram Nagaraju belonged to the Mala community, classified as a Scheduled Caste in the state. Yet again, the woke community and rent-a-cause activists—that, otherwise, claim to stand for the rights of the underprivileged classes and quite conveniently so, it seems—specialize in whitewashing the realities and hankering down on the brutal injustices against the Hindu community for their unapologetic, unabated and perpetual hate for Hinduism.

Before calling it a day, let’s look at this case. Days after Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau, the defenders of the woke culture argued that the 24-year-old was arrested because of his "Muslim" identity. To summarise, the woke utopia dictates wilfully turning a blind eye to the murder of Nagaraju, a Dalit man, for the fear of being labelled Islamophobic, but bullies people into silence and cancels anyone that deviates from the very narrow woke path. And this is what identity politics does to you.

What can one say or expect from the dolts of Woke culture who are wishfully motivated not to see the world how it actually is? You see racism and oppression where there is none.

Michelle Malkin has rightly said, "Liberals see racism where it doesn't exist, fabricate it when they can't find it, and ignore it within their own ranks." The mainstream madness doesn’t end here, but where to begin? And I say, the new entrant to the Woke commune is a nincompoop who curses and vilifies the Uttar Pradesh Police while avoiding any comment on the Ranchi Police for the same set of actions!

Most recently, Malala Yousafzai, an iconic victim of Islamic violence and its forceful nature, tweeted in support of the Muslim girls in Karnataka on the alleged grounds that they were denied entry into a government school while wearing a hijab, despite it being evident that the students were being used as cannon fodder by Islamists to disrupt and fuel anarchy in India.

It is Malala who, in her book, I Am Malala, wrote, "Wearing a burqa is like walking inside a big fabric shuttlecock with only a grille to see through, and on hot days it's like an oven."

But the brave wonder, Malala, evangelizes freedom but refuses to acknowledge the lived reality of Indian Muslim women. Such celebrity activism reeks of hypocrisy. It is as perplexing as it is amusing to fate that she gratefully accepted the Nobel Prize from Norway, which has for many years banned burqas and hijabs in educational institutions.

The political correctness monster has started subsuming corporates as well. In fact, corporate firms cynically hijack social movements to promote their products. Google removed the egg from its salad emoji to make it more inclusive for vegans.

Imagine getting triggered or feeling oppressed or unrepresented by a few pixels in the form of an egg. Costa Coffee, the coffee giant, launched a range of limited edition rainbow coffee cups, wrapping their corporate brand in a rainbow colour virtue to help them gain popularity among the LGBTQ community. It is only about time when skinny lattes will no longer be called skinny due to their apparent fat shaming. Hilariously, the international giant Burger King recently launched a "Pride Whooper" in support of the LGBTQ community. "Time to be proud," read the ad.

The agency behind the BK campaign wrote: "The intended message of the Pride Whopper was to spread equal love and equal rights." This, however, did not bode well for the company, which became embroiled in a raging controversy and a befuddled response across quarters.

Unlike the militant and unforgiving far-left that kills all voices except their own, I still believe that the woke culture has given a voice to those who do not subscribe to the two-gender notion.

However, the woke tyranny of today has left many scholars in their field in a fix. A liberal utopia where if you even suggest that there might be such a thing as biological sex, you will be labelled as a transphobe. JK Rowling, one of the most well-known western writers, got criticism from LGBTQ activists because Dumbledore isn’t openly gay in the new Fantastic Beasts film. Is this really the height of the gay community’s oppression? The greatest threat to the LGBTQ community appears to be diversity in a fictional film, rather than Islamic states targeting gays with brutal public executions.

In the Indian context, last year, the Indian government introduced new agricultural reforms to bring Indian agriculture out of its pigeon-hole and into the glare of a competitive ballpark, but the move reached a fever pitch as over 300,000 farmers purportedly made their way to New Delhi to protest against the same.

While the farmers may have had legitimate concerns and their grievances needed to be heard, some of the most articulate ‘left-leaning' Wokes such as Greta Thunberg and Rihanna weighed in on the Indian farm imbroglio, pledging support to the farmer protests.

Perhaps not surprisingly, the alleged climate activist and monetised victim, Greta Thunberg, is unaware that the reforms resolve the climate apocalypse that she ‘fights’ for by minimizing the worst annual carbon emissions across the globe through crop burning (stubble burning), which also leads to significant health problems like asthma and cancer.

Rihanna, a fully monetised celebrity, and a pure product of capitalism, denied the benefits of the same to millions of farmers in India, pushing them to espouse a system of agriculture which was not just medieval in method and practice but was first introduced in the medieval period itself. The hypocrisy is unreal, uncanny, and these words are beyond repair. However, a few economists, in the likes of Surjit Bhalla — India’s IMF executive director; World Bank consultant Swaminathan Aiyer; Gita Gopinath — Chief Economist of the IMF; and Krishnamurthy Subramanian — India’s chief economic advisor, have all unfortunately sung a different tune, extending support to the reforms. It is astoundingly fortuitous of these eminences to impudently contradict the woke manual!

This is what wokeness does. It allows one to go against the very principle that their activism—to accentuate their identity—stands for. More so, speak out against racism, oppression, and injustice wherever it exists. The moment you become part of the global elite today, you don't have a myriad of people agreeing with you because you have long mocked patriotism and tradition, formed a tiny club of money and privilege, and become a first-class hypocrite by undermining the same values for which you call yourself a liberal.

Clearly, mediocre minds would rather celebrate the public inanity of the incurably dimwitted than ponder over the nuanced argument of an expert that would go over their heads anyway. The woke utopia has begun to silence all voices except its own, justifying all evil committed by its members-clique.It brings people together by segregating them into smaller and smaller groups, where only a handful of privileged, spoiled individuals with no credibility and numbers agree with you. The woke utopia is engaging in a much larger international area and seeping into the Indian diaspora through foreign media, celebrities, and OTT platforms. We must be careful!

