Military-industrial complex, the ultimate beneficiary of Ukraine conflict arms supply

The military-industrial complex is perhaps more complex than it sounds. Companies in this circle are ultimately owned by the same people. These companies own shares in one another in a way that doesn't even look illegal (as legal as it may be).

It is interesting that some of these companies even transcend different territories. Recently the main reaction of the western countries has been to ship weapons to Ukraine no matter how much it made sense to make peace rather than war. While Ukraine continues to be turned into a wasteland, the continuation of war is profitable to the companies that manufacture weapons for the US, the UK and even Poland, who have been active in this direction.

I thought to share a few of these companies and how they relate to one another so that we at least have an idea of the real winners in the continuation of the Ukraine war.

Let us take the number one weapons manufacturer for the US being Lockheed Martin company for instance. Lockheed manufactures the famous anti-tank Javeline missiles that have been donated by the US to Ukraine. Around March this year Lockheed Martin was faced with increasing production of these in-demand weapons. The shareholders of this Lockheed include the following investors;

BlackRock Inc

Vanguard Group

But then who owns BlackRock? The shareholders of Blackrock include Vanguard Group. Well, who owns Vanguard Group you ask? The shareholders of Vanguard group include Blackrock Inc. Quite a matrix.

Interestingly also the number one weapon manufacturer in the UK is BAE Systems Plc whose shareholders also include BlackRock above, Capital Group company etc.

Other shareholders of Vanguard include JP Morgan, Apple, Microsoft, Wellington Management etc. These companies, therefore, have an indirect financial interest in the US supply of weapons to Ukraine.

By the way Wellington Management's shareholders include Temasek Company which solely belongs to the Singapore Government (Ministry of Finance). So far being among two public entities that I have come across in this complex the second being UK government with 30% stake in Leonardo UK Ltd which also manufactures weapons for the UK. By the way, Temasek also owns shares in Blackrock Inc and is the fifth highest shareholder. So whether the UK sends weapons to Ukraine or the US sends weapons to Ukraine Temasek (Singapore Government) still makes profit. Holdings companies for Wellington Management include Apple Inc, Microsoft, Pfizer etc. Yes you read right, Pfizer.

Did you know that Coca-Cola company belongs to both Vanguard Co (8.1%) and Blackrock Inc (6.4%) who are heavy investors in weapons manufacturing?

Well as was always the case, any opportunity to supply weapons is a profitable to the military-industrial complex. 2022 alone has seen revenue in this business of up to $19.5 billion. So we can only hope that is not enough incentive to perpetuate the Ukraine conflict.

