WhatsApp tests function to free users from smartphones

WhatsApp, the hugely popular instant messaging app has announced that it is testing new capability that will free its users from smartphones. Currently, users can run their WhatsApp account via other devices (like desktops) but the user needs to be connected to internet via smartphone on which respective WhatsApp account is installed. The phone cannot be switched off and in case of network loss, the app does not work simultaneously on other devices.

The new capabilities appear to be aimed at decreasing users' dependence on smartphones in order to run Facebook-owned WhatsApp on other devices.

In a blog post on Wednesday, Facebook engineers said the new feature would allow for the hugely popular service be used on multiple "non-phone" devices without needing to connect to the smartphone app.

"The new WhatsApp multi-device architecture removes these hurdles" by no longer requiring a smartphone to perform every operation, the company said.

Also Read | Watch: Now use your body's energy to charge smartphones and watches

The new capability will be expanded more broadly as it is refined, Facebook added.

It also made assurances that WhatsApp's security measures will still work under the new system.

"Each companion device will connect to your WhatsApp independently while maintaining the same level of privacy and security through end-to-end encryption that people who use WhatsApp have come to expect."

(With inputs from agencies)