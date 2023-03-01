TwitterDown trends with funny memes as microblogging site not accessible to thousands of users

Twitter was down for users in India as hundreds and thousands of social media users experienced an outage Wednesday afternoon. Reports claimed that users couldn't access their accounts, and were unable to post tweets and refresh their timelines.

The Down Detector said that the problem with the microblogging site started at 3.47pm (IST) and it affected users worldwide.

Media reports mentioned that the outage and issues with Twitter were experienced majorly in parts of the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, and India.

Soon after, issues with page refresh and log-ins, #TwitterDown was also trending on the social media forum. People came up with funny memes to describe the situation.

Here are some of the funny memes:

Is twitter down again? This is what my usually vibrant timeline looks like now.



(If it is down, it's fairly pointless posting this, I realise) pic.twitter.com/Nb6llJSbwY — Marc Blank-Settle (@MarcSettle) March 1, 2023 ×

Elon Musk currently at Twitter’s HQ trying to fix the servers after laying off 50 engineers #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/mppVD5ffGn — Junior Maruwa (@juniormaruwa) March 1, 2023 ×

Dms down? Twitter down?? We are going downnnn pic.twitter.com/NDSWynXuqC — bri ⚢🩸 8 Days (@finalbri) February 18, 2023 ×

Job cuts at Twitter

Twitter recently came up with a fresh round of job cuts, The New York Times reported on Sunday. The social media giant has laid off at least 200 employees, with reports mentioning that the tech company now has around 2,000 employees, down from 7,500 when Elon Musk took over.

The report also mentioned that the latest layoffs include product managers, big data experts and engineers working on machine learning and platform reliability.

Esther Crawford, a Twitter employee who gained media attention after her picture of sleeping on the office floor went viral at the time when Musk had just taken over the company, was also fired.

Crawford wrote on Twitter: "The worst take you could have from watching me go all-in on Twitter 2.0 is that my optimism or hard work was a mistake. Those who jeer & mock are necessarily on the sidelines and not in the arena. I'm deeply proud of the team for building through so much noise & chaos."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE