Live updates: Elon Musk says legacy blue ticks will be gone by next week
In the latest interview with a media outlet, Twitter CEO Elon Musk talked about a range of issues on the social media platform. He also addressed the speculations related to the removal of legacy blue ticks.
Elon Musk also opened up on takeover of the social media company and the wave of lay offs in the Silicon Valley shortly after he took over the company last year. Asked about his first impressions of Twitter, Musk chuckled and said that he thought of it as "a really nice office building".
Twitter is merged with Musk's "X" everything app, the Twitter CEO announced. Twitter secretly announced its demise in a court filing in the US. Twitter Inc. no longer exists after merging with X Corp. The application stated that X Corp. is a privately held company that was incorporated in Nevada and has its main office in San Francisco, California.
Musk said during the interview that Twitter has about 1,500 employees now. The number shows a sharp decline in total number of employees as it was around 7,000 workers before his acquisition.
Musk also said that most of its advertisers have returned and the social media company is "roughly breaking even". His comments were made during the interview with the UK's national broadcaster, and it was live on Twitter Spaces that attracted more than three million listeners.
Doing a Twitter Spaces interview in 10 mins with the @JamesClayton5 of @BBC— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 12, 2023
Twitter CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday that the legacy blue ticks of the social media giant will be gone by next week.
In an interview with BBC, Musk was asked about the issue of legacy verified blue ticks on Twitter and whether or not they will be removed from accounts by next week, what the speculations suggest.
Musk replied that yes, the ticks will all be gone by next week.