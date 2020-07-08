Instagram rolls out new features including pinned comments

Instagram Photograph:( Reuters )
In addition to this, Instagram has begun testing the new Shops feature with select users to help set up a single online store.
Instagram has launced the pinned comment feature to help users maximise their engagement with their friends and family members.
"We're rolling out pinned comments everywhere. That means you can a pin a few comments to the top of your feed post and better manage the conversation," the company said.
Today we’re rolling out pinned comments everywhere. 📌— Instagram (@instagram) July 7, 2020
That means you can a pin a few comments to the top of your feed post and better manage the conversation. pic.twitter.com/iPCMJVLxMh
In addition to this, Instagram has begun testing the new Shops feature with select users to help set up a single online store. In the future, they will be able to view a business shop and make purchases right within a chat in WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger or Instagram Direct.
Also Read: Instagram set to launch TikTok rival 'Reels' in India
The company is also planning to expand its new video-music remix feature Reels which offer TikTok-like functionalities to India. Instagram Reels is a video-editing tool to allow users to create short,15-second video clips set to music or other audio and share those on the platform.
"Reels is a fun, creative way for people to both express themselves and be entertained,” said a Facebook spokesperson. The app was first launched in Brazil and recently in France and Germany.
(With inputs from agencies)