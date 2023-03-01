Explainer: Intel launches 'quantum' to look beyond conventional computing

Intel Corporation has unveiled its Intel Quantum Software Development Kit (SDK), a platform for developers to create quantum algorithms that can run on a quantum computer.

Based on the well-known programming language C++, the platform allows developers without prior knowledge of quantum computing to use it.

Algorithms can currently be run on a simulated quantum computing system thanks to the Intel Quantum SDK. Because it is based on quantum mechanics, it is quicker than conventional computing.

What is quantum computing?

Quantum computing, a highly developed form of computation, is grounded in quantum mechanics and quantum theory. Although it uses zero and one bits, it uses every condition between zero and one, which results in exceptional performance.

Growth in demand is anticipated as more use cases emerge in fields such as quantum parallelism, algorithms, cryptography, machine learning, and quantum simulation.

A type of computing known as quantum computing manipulates data using quantum-mechanical phenomena like superposition and entanglement. In conventional computing, bits represent data as either a 0 or a 1, but in quantum computing, qubits (quantum bits), also known as superposition, can simultaneously represent both 0 and 1.

This makes it possible for quantum computers to carry out some computations far more quickly than traditional computers, which has the potential to transform industries like materials science, drug development, and cryptography.

The Director of Quantum Applications and Architecture at Intel Laboratories, Anne Matsuura, stated that the Intel Quantum SDK aids developers in preparing for upcoming large-scale commercial quantum computers.

Additionally, it will progress the sector by fostering a developer community that will speed up the production of applications.

While not currently having a publicly accessible quantum computer, Intel aims to build one using its silicon chip manufacturing technology.

Intel is constructing transistors that are very close to one another, operating them at low temperatures, and employing a single electron to make them act as qubits, according to James Clark, Intel's head of quantum hardware.

What are qubits?

Quantum computing substitutes quantum bits, or qubits, for conventional binary bits have the potential to transform the way computers work. Quantum computers may execute several calculations simultaneously because qubits can exist simultaneously in numerous states. This results in an exponential speedup over conventional computers.

While many businesses, including IBM and Google, strive to create hardware for quantum computers, none have yet created a product that significantly advances the industry.

Consequently, it is crucial to train programmers and work on algorithms in the interim by utilising quantum computing simulators like the one Intel has developed.

Scope of quantum computing

According to Hyperion Research, 80 per cent or more businesses plan to increase funding and resources for their quantum computing initiatives in the future.

With a projected CAGR of 36.89 per cent between 2022 and 2030, the global quantum computing market is expected to grow from its 2022 showing of $10.13 billion to its anticipated 2030 high of $125 billion.

Increased demand for high-performance computing is fueling growth in the quantum computing market.

A growing interest in software as a service (SaaS) models, increasing data centre workloads, and the complexity of processor designs in conventional binary computers contribute to the growth of the global quantum computing market.

Going beyond conventional businesses

The increasing investment of governments in related technologies will also aid the growth of the quantum computing market. Quantum computing has the potential to alter the dynamic equilibrium of power, trade, and military affairs.

Many nations plan to increase their exploratory research on cutting-edge technologies to build and develop quantum computing systems. Government spending on quantum computing solutions is expected to rise as they become more widely adopted for a variety of uses.

Further, the quantum computing industry is progressing thanks to the formation of more strategic partnerships. Manufacturers of quantum computing systems need help to become experts in a rapidly developing field. Therefore, alliances and partnerships are essential for developing new markets.

Expanding avenues of application connectivity is also crucial to strengthen one's position in the quantum computing market or to enter untapped niches.

Companies will likely establish or increase communication with new business partners to reap the benefits of technological advancements in the workplace.

Companies with these types of alliances place a premium on innovations due to the increasing demand for cutting-edge solutions among their clientele. An uptick in government spending and new partnerships will fuel the expansion of this sector.

Developed economies all over the world can expect to see increased market activity as a result of their early adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The financial sector is seen as a growth driver due to its early adoption of quantum computing.

Key market drivers and challenges of quantum computing

As a result of increased digitalisation across various industries, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the growth of the quantum computing market. The most successful companies in a wide variety of sectors have all realised the benefits of adopting cutting-edge technologies.

The companies also encouraged telecommuting and home office work. During the height of the pandemic, these factors contributed to the market's continued success. Due in large part to rising cyber threats, the quantum computing industry is expanding rapidly.

This is because quantum computing is one of the most cutting-edge platforms that provide security to applications and software systems, keeping them safe from attacks like ransomware and phishing.

Moreover, companies in the quantum computing sector are developing a wide range of strategies for applying quantum computing to cybersecurity. For instance, the National Physical Laboratory and Cambridge Quantum Computing have recently formed a partnership to advance quantum computing.

The consortium's primary goal is to optimise networks, cyberspace, traffic, drug discovery, and other scientific endeavours that would benefit from using quantum computers. As a result of these trends, there may be a greater need for companies that offer quantum computing services.

Intel seems best placed to reap the benefits of a growing demand for quantum computers.