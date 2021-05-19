Android 12: The biggest design change in Android's history

Google’s annual developer conference kicked off in Mountain View, California, with a product keynote.

During its opening keynote, Google properly unveiled Android 12, providing an in-depth look at the next generation of the Android OS.

It has an entirely new design based on a system called “Material You,” featuring big, bubbly buttons, shifting colours, and smoother animations. It is “the biggest design change in Android’s history,” according to Sameer Samat, VP of product management, Android and Google Play.

To make your phone even more helpful, we are working with car manufacturers to develop a new digital car key in Android 12. With this feature, you`ll be able to lock, unlock and even start your car from your phone, the company said.

Android 12 brings personalizable colour palettes, updated notifications and faster, battery-saving performance. Everything from the lock screen to the home screen and system settings have been revamped.

Now that Google has fully announced Android 12 and launched the public beta, it's clear that this update is anything but minor.

The I/O in Google I/O stands for input/output, as well as the slogan "Innovation in the Open". The event's format is similar to Google Developer Day.

