After Google, Apple suspends Parler social networking app for 'threats of violence'

Apple on Saturday followed Google and removed the Parler app from its mobile store for allowing "threats of violence," after the deadly attack on the US Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.

"Parler has not taken adequate measures to address the proliferation of these threats to people's safety. We have suspended Parler from the App Store until they resolve these issues," the iPhone maker said in a statement Saturday.

Apple had given the service 24 hours to submit a detailed moderation plan, pointing to participants' using the service to coordinate Wednesday's siege of the US Capitol.

Parler Chief Executive John Matze said Apple was banning the service until it gives up free speech and institutes "broad and invasive policies like Twitter and Facebook."

"They claim it is due to violence on the platform. The community disagrees as we hit number 1 on their store today," Matze said in a post on Parler.

The Parler social network has become a haven for conservatives who say they have been censored by other social media platforms.

It had soared in popularity in recent months, becoming the No. 1 free app on Apple's App Store on Saturday after Twitter's decision hours earlier to permanently ban Trump from its platform.

Right-leaning social media users in the United States have flocked to Parler, messaging app Telegram and hands-off social site Gab, citing the more aggressive policing of political comments on mainstream platforms such as Twitter Inc and Facebook Inc.

"More details about our next plans coming soon as we have many options," Matze said.

Apple's action follows a similar move by Alphabet Inc's Google, which on Friday suspended Parler, saying that it must demonstrate "robust" content moderation if it wants to get back in the store.

Angry Trump supporters swarmed the building as lawmakers met to certify Joe Biden's November 3 election win, leaving five people -- including a policeman -- dead.

Other mainstream social media networks like Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitch have also suspended Trump following the attack on the Capitol.

Parler started in 2018 and was initially a home for the extreme right, but now it attracts more traditional conservative voices including Republican lawmakers.