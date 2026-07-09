A California startup says its AI thinks like a brain

A California-based AI company says it has built a machine that reasons the way a brain does, not by predicting the next word in a sentence, but by forming and dissolving connections the way neurons do, and it says the approach has just cleared a test that leading language models cannot.

Pathway's new model, called BDH, Baby Dragon Hatchling, scored 97.4% accuracy on Extreme Sudoku, a benchmark of roughly 250,000 difficult puzzles, according to the company. Large language models, including the systems behind today's most advanced chatbots, struggle to clear the same test, Pathway says.

"Sudoku is not really a game, it is a tightly constrained problem," said Zuzanna Stamirowska, Pathway's CEO and co-founder, in an exclusive interaction with WION. "You either reason through the constraints, or you fail."

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A different architecture, not a bigger one

Most AI systems today, including ChatGPT and its rivals, are built on a design called the transformer, which processes information token by token, verbalising every step of its reasoning in language. Stamirowska argues that approach is fundamentally limited, not because the models aren't powerful, but because they cannot retain how they reasoned once a task is done. She points to METR, a lab that benchmarks how long AI systems can reliably work on a task, which currently places GPT-5's reliable task length at around two hours and seventeen minutes.

"Language is very constraining for reasoning, and this was something that we discovered along the way," she told WION.

BDH takes a different approach. Rather than activating an entire network for every query, it works more like a brain, according to Stamirowska, sparse, local, and adaptive. Individual "neurons" in the system pass signals only to connected neighbours, and connections between neurons that fire together grow stronger over time, while unused ones fade. That structure, she said, was not something her team designed; it emerged from the data itself.

"We all rushed into the office," she recalled, describing the moment her team first noticed the pattern forming, speaking to WION. "Seeing that kind of spontaneous order appear from very simple local rules is exactly what you dream of."

Because the system's activations are sparse and always positive, Stamirowska said researchers can trace which specific connections activate for a given concept, in one case, identifying the exact pathway that lights up around the idea of currency. That traceability, she argues, is what could eventually let BDH-based systems show their work in ways regulated industries require.

Why it matters beyond puzzles

The Sudoku result matters less for the puzzle itself than for what it represents: a machine holding multiple possibilities in mind, backtracking, and converging on a solution without narrating each step in words. Stamirowska notes that AI progress has historically been measured through such hard-to-fake tests, chess, Go, Atari, because they compress reasoning into a benchmark that cannot be talked around. She argues many real-world problems share Sudoku's underlying structure, just in different clothing.

"In medicine it means balancing efficacy, side effects, drug interactions and patient history," she said. "In law it means navigating changing regulations, conflicting precedents and client-specific trade-offs. In operations it means optimizing schedules, supply chains and resource allocation."

Pathway is targeting three early use cases: fields with small but highly specialized datasets, such as nuclear engineering design; environments where information changes constantly and a model needs to keep learning; and regulated industries like healthcare claims processing, where decisions need to be explainable and auditable.

The company says it is working with AWS and Nvidia, following a partnership announced at AWS re:Invent, and expects its first commercial model to be available to AWS customers later this year.

The compute argument

Because BDH doesn't rely on chain-of-thought, the step-by-step verbal reasoning that has driven up token usage and costs industry-wide, Stamirowska says the architecture could cut compute requirements for reasoning tasks by as much as tenfold for comparable output. She pointed to independent research suggesting a single long prompt to a reasoning model can consume over 33 watt-hours of energy, more than seventy times that of a smaller model on the same task. By contrast, she noted, a biological brain manages lifelong learning and near-infinite context on roughly 20 watts, proof, in her view, that the efficiency they are chasing is physically possible, not just theoretical.

Importantly, BDH runs on the same general-purpose hardware that powered the current AI boom, meaning companies wouldn't need entirely new infrastructure to adopt it.

What it doesn't prove yet

Stamirowska is candid about where the technology still has ground to cover. Traditional knowledge retrieval and general-purpose chatbot tasks, the bread and butter of today's LLMs, are not where BDH is designed to compete, at least in its current phase.

"For traditional knowledge and chatbot use cases, today's language models are great," she said. "Where we still have ground to cover is proving the wins on scaling and cost through benchmarks."

In other words, a strong result on a constraint-satisfaction puzzle is not proof of broad, general reasoning, a distinction Pathway itself says it still needs to demonstrate at scale.