WTC 2023 final 6 days to go: IND vs AUS full squad, captain, date, time, live of World Test Championship final

WTC 2023 Final IND vs AUS: Team India will return to international cricket after a thrilling season in the Indian Premier League. India will lock horns with Australia in the much-awaited ICC World Test Championship final from June 7 to 11. Team India won the last ICC trophy in 2013, and they seek to end the drought in the upcoming WTC 2023 finals. The Oval in London will host the IND vs AUS match.

Rohit Sharma will lead a star-studded squad, including Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, and Shubman Gill. On May 28, 2023, ICC confirmed the Indian squad for the final match. A few regulars from the Indian Team will miss out.

Here's everything you need to know about Team India's squad for the ICC World Test Championship in detail. WTC 2023 Final - IND vs AUS India Squad India Full Squad

Players: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, KS Bharat, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Axar Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadakt, Umesh Yadav.

Reserves: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav

Openers

Rohit Sharma, captain of the men's Indian cricket team, and Shubman Gill, the star performer in the Indian Premier League, will open for India.

KL Rahul would've been the third opener in the squad. But he is not part of the ICC WTC 2023 Final squad due to a hamstring injury he suffered during IPL 2023. The right-handed batsman will stay out of action for a few months as he recently underwent surgery in the UK.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has also withdrawn due to his wedding. Yashashvi Jaiswal will replace him.

Middle Order

Ajinkya Rahane, the former vice-captain of India who hasn't played for the country since January 2022, will return to international cricket.

Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Rujara are in the middle order. Furthermore, Suryakumar Yadav is one of the backup middle-order batsmen.

All Rounders

The all-rounders in the team are Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin and Axar Patel. Shardul Thakur is the only pace-bowling all-rounder.

Pacers

Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and Jaydev Unadkat are the four pacers in the squad.

India has a strong squad assembled for the ICC WTC 2023 Final at The Oval, London, from June 7 to 11 against Australia.

Australia full squad: