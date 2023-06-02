ugc_banner

WTC 2023 Final: 5 days to go, Apps to watch World Test Championship final IND vs AUS LIVE streaming in India

London, EnglandEdited By: Trisha PathakUpdated: Jun 02, 2023, 06:17 PM IST

The highly anticipated match will start at 03:30 PM IST. On May 28, ICC confirmed that both teams finalised their 15-player squads for the final and revealed their reserved players. Photograph:(Twitter)

Story highlights

WTC 2023 Final IND vs AUS Live: Australia and India will lock horns in the World Test Championship final. The IND vs AUS WTC 2023 final will begin on June 7 at The Oval, London. Check the app which will live telecast the match in India.

WTC 2023 Final IND vs AUS Live: Australia and India will lock horns in the World Test Championship final. The IND vs AUS WTC 2023 final will begin on June 7 at The Oval, London. The highly anticipated match will start at 03:30 PM IST. On May 28, ICC confirmed that both teams finalised their 15-player squads for the final and revealed their reserved players. Rohit Sharma will lead a star-studded lineup in the finals.

ICC has also realised a list of broadcasters for the final match. The introduction of digital streaming platforms has brought a revolution in the way people watch sports. Nowadays, cricket boards separately sell digital rights for live broadcasting. For example, Reliance telecasted all the matches of the Indian Premier League 2023 live on Jio TV for free. FanCode, SonyLIV and Disney+ Hotstar have also become popular OTT platforms to live stream sports events.

Here's everything you need to know about the apps that will live stream the World Test Championship 2023 final.

WTC 2023 Final: Apps For Live Streaming

In India, Star Sports Network has purchased the rights to broadcast the World Test Championship final in India. While the WTC 2023 IND vs AUS will be available for live streaming on seven Star Sports Channels, Disney+ Hotstar is the OTT app which will live telecast the final. The live telecast of the IND vs AUS WTC 2023 final on Hotstar is also available in the United States, Canada, and Singapore.

Here's a list of apps that will live stream the IND vs AUS WTC 2023 final in various countries.

ALSO READ | IND vs AUS full squad, captain, date, time, live of World Test Championship final
 

Territory TV Broadcaster Digital Streaming
India Star Sports 1
Star Sports 1 HD
Star Sports 1 Hindi
Star Sports 1 Hindi HD
Star Sports 1 Tamil
Star Sports 1 Telugu
Star Sports 1 Kannada		 Disney+Hotstar
Bangladesh Gazi TV Rabbitholebd
Afghanistan RTA Sport Rtssport.live
New Zealand Sky Sports skysportnow
Sub Saharan Africa Supersport DStv
UK & ROI SKY Sports Cricket Sky Go & Now
USA Willow Hotstar, ESPN+
Canada Willow Hotstar
Singapore   Hotstar
Australia Fox Sports Kayo, ICC.tv
Caribbean Flow Sports Flow Sports
Fiji
Papua New Guinea
Solomons
Samoa
Cook Islands
Vanuatu
American Samoa
Kiribati
Tuvalu
Niue
Tokelau
Tahiti
New Caledonia
French Polynesia
Wallis and Futuna
Tonga and Nauru		 TVWAN, TVWAN Action (Digicel)  
Pakistan   Yupp TV
Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Maldives Star Sports 1 Yupp TV
UAE Etisalat - CricLife Switch TV
Rest Of the World   ICC.tv

WTC 2023 Final Radio Broadcaster

Here are the details of the Radio broadcasters who will broadcast the WTC 2023 final in various countries. 

Radio Radio Broadcaster
UK & ROI BBC
India All India Radio
New Zealand NZME Radio
UAE TALK FM 100.3
Australia Australian Broadcasting Corporation

How to watch WTC 2023 final live in India

Disney+ Hotstar will live broadcast the WTC 2023 final in India. The subscription for Disney+ Hotstar Premium is ₹1,499/year, and Disney+ Hotsatr Super is ₹899/year. Those who wish to watch the match live on the app can buy the subscription directly from their website. You can also buy the subscription using Jio and Airtel prepaid plans for any Jio or Airtel retail store.

