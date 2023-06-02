WTC 2023 Final: 5 days to go, Apps to watch World Test Championship final IND vs AUS LIVE streaming in India

WTC 2023 Final IND vs AUS Live: Australia and India will lock horns in the World Test Championship final. The IND vs AUS WTC 2023 final will begin on June 7 at The Oval, London. The highly anticipated match will start at 03:30 PM IST. On May 28, ICC confirmed that both teams finalised their 15-player squads for the final and revealed their reserved players. Rohit Sharma will lead a star-studded lineup in the finals.

ICC has also realised a list of broadcasters for the final match. The introduction of digital streaming platforms has brought a revolution in the way people watch sports. Nowadays, cricket boards separately sell digital rights for live broadcasting. For example, Reliance telecasted all the matches of the Indian Premier League 2023 live on Jio TV for free. FanCode, SonyLIV and Disney+ Hotstar have also become popular OTT platforms to live stream sports events.

Here's everything you need to know about the apps that will live stream the World Test Championship 2023 final. WTC 2023 Final: Apps For Live Streaming In India, Star Sports Network has purchased the rights to broadcast the World Test Championship final in India. While the WTC 2023 IND vs AUS will be available for live streaming on seven Star Sports Channels, Disney+ Hotstar is the OTT app which will live telecast the final. The live telecast of the IND vs AUS WTC 2023 final on Hotstar is also available in the United States, Canada, and Singapore.

Here's a list of apps that will live stream the IND vs AUS WTC 2023 final in various countries.