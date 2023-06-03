WTC 2023 Final 4 days to go! Check date, time, squad & live-streaming details of World Championship IND vs AUS
Story highlights
WTC 2023 Final India vs Australia: This year the Australian team topped the WTC table while India finished second. The Indian team was confirmed by ICC. Below are the details you need to know:
WTC 2023 Final India vs Australia: This year the Australian team topped the WTC table while India finished second. The Indian team was confirmed by ICC. Below are the details you need to know:
WTC 2023 Final India vs Australia: The Indian cricket team is all set to compete with Australia in ICC World Test Championship 2023 after players of both teams had a thrilling season in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The finals are all set to start from June 7 to 11. The last ICC trophy Team India won was in 2013 and now the team led by Rohit Sharma including Virat Kohli and Shubhnam Gill, seeks to end the drought in the upcoming 2023 finals. Australia topped the WTC table this year, while India became the second team to qualify. The match between India and Australia will be held at London's Oval.
India's final squad for the match was confirmed by ICC on May 28, 2023, ICC, stating a few regulars from the Indian Team will miss out.
Here's everything you need to know about ICC World Test Championship in detail:
WTC Final: IND vs AUS Date & time
Date: June 7 to 11, June 12 kept as Reserve day
Time: 10:00 am local time, 3:00 PM IST,
Venue: Oval Cricket Ground, London
WTC 2023 Final - IND vs AUS India Squad
India Full Squad:
Players: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, KS Bharat, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Axar Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadakt, Umesh Yadav.
Reserves: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav
Australia squad:
Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner
Reserves: Mitch Marsh, Matthew Renshaw
How to watch IND vs AUS live in India?
You can watch the ICC World Test Championship 2023 in India live on Disney+ Hotstar. The subscription for Disney+ Hotstar Premium is ₹1,499/year, and Disney+ Hotstar Super is ₹899/year. People who wish to watch the match live on the app can buy the subscription directly from their website. You can also buy the subscription using Jio and Airtel prepaid plans for any Jio or Airtel retail store.
IND vs AUS WTC Final Live Streaming Details
Below are the broadcasting television and radio channels where you can watch and hear the WTC 2023 finals live in your country:
|Territory
|TV Broadcaster
|Digital Streaming
|India
|Star Sports 1
|Disney+Hotstar
|Star Sports 1 HD
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Rabbitholebd
|Afghanistan
|RTA Sport
|Rtssport.live
|New Zealand
|Sky Sports
|skysportnow
|Sub Saharan Africa
|Supersport
|DStv
|UK & ROI
|SKY Sports Cricket
|Sky Go & Now
|USA
|Willow
|Hotstar, ESPN+
|Canada
|Willow
|Hotstar
|Singapore
|Hotstar
|Australia
|Fox Sports
|Kayo, ICC.tv
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports
|Flow Sports
|Fiji
|TVWAN, TVWAN Action (Digicel)
|Papua New Guinea
|Solomons
|Samoa
|Cook Islands
|Vanuatu
|American Samoa
|Kiribati
|Tuvalu
|Niue
|Tokelau
|Tahiti
|New Caledonia
|French Polynesia
|Wallis and Futuna
|Tonga and Nauru
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Maldives
|Star Sports 1
|Yupp TV
|UAE
|Etisalat - CricLife
|Switch TV
|Rest Of the World
|ICC.tv
|Radio
|Radio Broadcaster
|UK & ROI
|BBC
|India
|All India Radio
|New Zealand
|NZME Radio
|UAE
|TALK FM 100.3
|Australia
|Australian Broadcasting Corporation
WTC 2023 Final: Radio Broadcast
|Radio
|Radio Broadcaster
|UK & ROI
|BBC
|India
|All India Radio
|New Zealand
|NZME Radio
|UAE
|TALK FM 100.3
|Australia
|Australian Broadcasting Corporation
When will the WTC Final India vs Australia begin?
The WTC 2023 final starts on June 7, 2023.
Where will the WTC Final India vs Australia be played?
The WTC 2023 India vs Australia be played at Oval Cricket Ground in London.