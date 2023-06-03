ugc_banner

WTC 2023 Final 4 days to go! Check date, time, squad & live-streaming details of World Championship IND vs AUS

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Tanisha RajputUpdated: Jun 03, 2023, 01:29 PM IST

WTC 2023 Final IND vs AUS 4 days to go!  Photograph:(Twitter)

WTC 2023 Final India vs Australia: This year the Australian team topped the WTC table while India finished second. The Indian team was confirmed by ICC. Below are the details you need to know:

WTC 2023 Final India vs Australia: The Indian cricket team is all set to compete with Australia in ICC World Test Championship 2023 after players of both teams had a thrilling season in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The finals are all set to start from June 7 to 11. The last ICC trophy Team India won was in 2013 and now the team led by Rohit Sharma including Virat Kohli and Shubhnam Gill, seeks to end the drought in the upcoming 2023 finals. Australia topped the WTC table this year, while India became the second team to qualify. The match between India and Australia will be held at London's Oval. 

India's final squad for the match was confirmed by ICC on May 28, 2023, ICC, stating a few regulars from the Indian Team will miss out.

Here's everything you need to know about ICC World Test Championship in detail:

WTC Final: IND vs AUS Date & time

Date: June 7 to 11, June 12 kept as Reserve day

Time: 10:00 am local time, 3:00 PM IST, 

Venue: Oval Cricket Ground, London

WTC 2023 Final - IND vs AUS India Squad

India Full Squad:

Players: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, KS Bharat, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Axar Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadakt, Umesh Yadav.

Reserves: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav

Australia squad:

Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

Reserves: Mitch Marsh, Matthew Renshaw

How to watch IND vs AUS live in India?

You can watch the ICC World Test Championship 2023 in India live on Disney+ Hotstar. The subscription for Disney+ Hotstar Premium is ₹1,499/year, and Disney+ Hotstar Super is ₹899/year. People who wish to watch the match live on the app can buy the subscription directly from their website. You can also buy the subscription using Jio and Airtel prepaid plans for any Jio or Airtel retail store.

IND vs AUS WTC Final Live Streaming Details

Below are the broadcasting television and radio channels where you can watch and hear the WTC 2023 finals live in your country:

Territory TV Broadcaster Digital Streaming
India Star Sports 1 Disney+Hotstar
  Star Sports 1 HD
Bangladesh Gazi TV Rabbitholebd
Afghanistan RTA Sport Rtssport.live
New Zealand Sky Sports skysportnow
Sub Saharan Africa Supersport DStv
UK & ROI SKY Sports Cricket Sky Go & Now
USA Willow Hotstar, ESPN+
Canada Willow Hotstar
Singapore   Hotstar
Australia Fox Sports Kayo, ICC.tv
Caribbean Flow Sports Flow Sports
Fiji TVWAN, TVWAN Action (Digicel)  
Papua New Guinea
Solomons
Samoa
Cook Islands
Vanuatu
American Samoa
Kiribati
Tuvalu
Niue
Tokelau
Tahiti
New Caledonia
French Polynesia
Wallis and Futuna
Tonga and Nauru
Pakistan   Yupp TV
Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Maldives Star Sports 1 Yupp TV
UAE Etisalat - CricLife Switch TV
Rest Of the World   ICC.tv
Radio Radio Broadcaster  
UK & ROI BBC  
India All India Radio  
New Zealand NZME Radio  
UAE TALK FM 100.3  
Australia Australian Broadcasting Corporation  

When will the WTC Final India vs Australia begin?

The WTC 2023 final starts on June 7, 2023. 

Where will the WTC Final India vs Australia be played?

The WTC 2023 India vs Australia be played at Oval Cricket Ground in London. 

