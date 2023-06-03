WTC 2023 Final 4 days to go! Check date, time, squad & live-streaming details of World Championship IND vs AUS

WTC 2023 Final India vs Australia: The Indian cricket team is all set to compete with Australia in ICC World Test Championship 2023 after players of both teams had a thrilling season in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The finals are all set to start from June 7 to 11. The last ICC trophy Team India won was in 2013 and now the team led by Rohit Sharma including Virat Kohli and Shubhnam Gill, seeks to end the drought in the upcoming 2023 finals. Australia topped the WTC table this year, while India became the second team to qualify. The match between India and Australia will be held at London's Oval.

India's final squad for the match was confirmed by ICC on May 28, 2023, ICC, stating a few regulars from the Indian Team will miss out.

Here's everything you need to know about ICC World Test Championship in detail: WTC Final: IND vs AUS Date & time Date: June 7 to 11, June 12 kept as Reserve day

Time: 10:00 am local time, 3:00 PM IST,

Venue: Oval Cricket Ground, London WTC 2023 Final - IND vs AUS India Squad India Full Squad:

Players: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, KS Bharat, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Axar Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadakt, Umesh Yadav.

Reserves: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav

Australia squad:

Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

Reserves: Mitch Marsh, Matthew Renshaw

How to watch IND vs AUS live in India?

You can watch the ICC World Test Championship 2023 in India live on Disney+ Hotstar. The subscription for Disney+ Hotstar Premium is ₹1,499/year, and Disney+ Hotstar Super is ₹899/year. People who wish to watch the match live on the app can buy the subscription directly from their website. You can also buy the subscription using Jio and Airtel prepaid plans for any Jio or Airtel retail store. IND vs AUS WTC Final Live Streaming Details Below are the broadcasting television and radio channels where you can watch and hear the WTC 2023 finals live in your country: Territory TV Broadcaster Digital Streaming India Star Sports 1 Disney+Hotstar Star Sports 1 HD Bangladesh Gazi TV Rabbitholebd Afghanistan RTA Sport Rtssport.live New Zealand Sky Sports skysportnow Sub Saharan Africa Supersport DStv UK & ROI SKY Sports Cricket Sky Go & Now USA Willow Hotstar, ESPN+ Canada Willow Hotstar Singapore Hotstar Australia Fox Sports Kayo, ICC.tv Caribbean Flow Sports Flow Sports Fiji TVWAN, TVWAN Action (Digicel) Papua New Guinea Solomons Samoa Cook Islands Vanuatu American Samoa Kiribati Tuvalu Niue Tokelau Tahiti New Caledonia French Polynesia Wallis and Futuna Tonga and Nauru Pakistan Yupp TV Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Maldives Star Sports 1 Yupp TV UAE Etisalat - CricLife Switch TV Rest Of the World ICC.tv Radio Radio Broadcaster UK & ROI BBC India All India Radio New Zealand NZME Radio UAE TALK FM 100.3 Australia Australian Broadcasting Corporation

