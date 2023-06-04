WTC 2023 Final: 3 days to go, Players to watch out, India & Australia squad, captains, & all you need to know

WTC 2023 Final: Cricket fans worldwide have been eagerly waiting for the ICC World Test Championship final between India and Australia on June 7, 2023, at The Oval, London. Both teams are gearing up for the highly-anticipated showdown. Rohit Sharma will lead India's impressive lineup of talented players, including Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli. After a three-month break from international cricket, Team India will put on an exceptional display against Pat Cummings-led Australia. The Men in Blue seek to win WTC 2023 as they lost against Kane Williamson-led New Zealand last time.

Here's everything you need to know about the players to watch out for in WTC 2023, India and Australia's squad, and the team captains. WTC 2023 final: Players to watch out for India's side

India has a star-studded lineup for the WTC 2023 final. Shubman Gill was brilliant in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. He amassed 890 runs in 17 games. Ajinkya Rahane will return to international cricket after an 18-month hiatus. Ravindra Jadeja, the protagonist of the IPL final, has made strides in becoming an all-rounder in recent years. India's former captain, Virat Kohli, has the most experience on The Oval Stadium. Furthermore, fans have high expectations from Chesteshwar Pujara.

Australia's side

Australia and India have an iconic rivalry in international cricket. The number 3 position holds great importance for any team in test cricket. Marnus Labuschagne has proven himself to be a formidable force in this role. Steve Smith and Travis Head are prolific batsmen in Australia's lineup. Mitchell Starc, the left-arm pacer, will undoubtedly play a significant role against India's top order.

WTC 2023 final: Squads

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk)

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

Standby players: Mitch Marsh, Matthew Renshaw

WTC 2023 final: Captains

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has five IPL titles, one Champions trophy, one Nidahas trophy, and one Asia Cup 2018. However, the Indian captain will strive to end the drought of the ICC title for India since 2014.

Pat Cummings