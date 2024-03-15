MIW vs RCBW, WPL 2024 Eliminator, Live score and updates: RCB opt to bat first

Harmanpreet Kaur: We were confused, we were looking to bat first as well. Yastika is back today for Bala. We have learnt a lot. Today is a new match, hopefully we do what we want to do. Staying in the moment is very important. Today's game is important and we want to give our 100%.

Smriti Mandhana: We would like to bat first today. It's an Eliminator, runs on board definitely count. It'll start keeping low hopefully in the second innings. We are unchanged today. Throughout the tournament, lots of ups and downs. We'll take a lot of positives from the last match.