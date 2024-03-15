MIW vs RCBW, WPL 2024 Eliminator, Live score and updates: RCB opt to bat first
Hello and welcome to the live updates of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 Eliminator between the defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday evening (March 15). Both sides have won a game each against each other in the ongoing edition but today's winner will proceed to the final, where Delhi Capitals (DC) have already secured a place.
Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, S Sajana, Humaira Kazi, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh(w), Georgia Wareham, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Thakur Singh
Harmanpreet Kaur: We were confused, we were looking to bat first as well. Yastika is back today for Bala. We have learnt a lot. Today is a new match, hopefully we do what we want to do. Staying in the moment is very important. Today's game is important and we want to give our 100%.
Smriti Mandhana: We would like to bat first today. It's an Eliminator, runs on board definitely count. It'll start keeping low hopefully in the second innings. We are unchanged today. Throughout the tournament, lots of ups and downs. We'll take a lot of positives from the last match.
TOSS: RCB opt to bat first.
The centre pitches are being prepared for the knockouts in WPL 2024. They have been full of runs and with no dew factor in mind, captains are keen to put runs on board and apply the pressure on the opposition. Expect the trend to continue in the all-important eliminator.
"Don't you think history is repeating itself? Last year too we went through this. We'd played UP Warriorz a bit before the Eliminator and lost and we bounced back against them. We're just looking at it [the recent defeat to RCB on Tuesday] as a sign of good luck, hoping that history will repeat. Hopefully we'll see the same result we'd seen last year," - Devieka Palshikaar, MI batting coach.
A mammoth clash on cards as Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, two biggest names in Indian women's cricket, come face-to-face with only one's side to proceed to the WPL 2024 final. Who will it be? We will know in a few hours...