WPL 2024: Check full schedule, fixture, teams, format and squads for Women's Premier League second edition

WPL 2024: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that the second edition of the Women's Premier League, a women's T20 cricket tournament, will commence on February 23. The marquee tournament will be held in Bengaluru and Delhi.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will face last year's finalists, Delhi Capitals, in Bengaluru to kick off the tournament. Five teams are competing in this year's edition, which includes Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz.

All matches until March 4 will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, and the remaining matches will be hosted at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

A total of 22 matches will be played, including the eliminator and the final. The team at the top of the points table will earn a direct entry into the finals. Their opponents will be decided by the eliminator match, played between the second and third-placed teams in the table.

There are no double-headers, with only one WPL match scheduled every day until the league stage ends. All matches will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Women Premier League (WPL) 2024 Full Schedule

Here's the full schedule for Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024:

Date Match Venue February 23 Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals M Chinnaswamy Stadium February 24 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz M Chinnaswamy Stadium February 25 Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians M Chinnaswamy Stadium February 26 UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals M Chinnaswamy Stadium February 27 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants M Chinnaswamy Stadium February 28 Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz M Chinnaswamy Stadium February 29 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals M Chinnaswamy Stadium March 1 UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants M Chinnaswamy Stadium March 2 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians M Chinnaswamy Stadium March 3 Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals M Chinnaswamy Stadium March 4 UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore M Chinnaswamy Stadium March 5 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Arun Jaitley Stadium March 6 Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Arun Jaitley Stadium March 7 UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Arun Jaitley Stadium March 8 Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Arun Jaitley Stadium March 9 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Arun Jaitley Stadium March 10 Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Arun Jaitley Stadium March 11 Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz Arun Jaitley Stadium March 12 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Arun Jaitley Stadium March 13 Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Arun Jaitley Stadium March 15 Eliminator Arun Jaitley Stadium March 17 Final Arun Jaitley Stadium

Women's Premier League (WPL) Teams And Squads

Delhi Capitals:

Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniya Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Annabel Sutherland*, Aparna Mondal, Ashwani Kumari

Gujarat Giants:

Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Trisha Poojitha, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Lauren Cheatle, Kathryn Bryce, Mannat Kashyap, Veda Krishnamurthy, Tarannum Pathan

Mumbai Indians:

Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, Keerthana Balakrishnan

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight (withdrawn), Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht, Shubha Satheesh, S Meghana, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux

UP Warriorz:

Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell (withdrawn, replaced by Chamari Athapaththu), Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Danni Wyatt, Vrinda Dinesh, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor, Gouher Sultana