WPL 2024 Auction Live Update Sold and unsold player full Squads Remaining Purse Available Slots Overseas Slots
Hello and welcome to the Live Blog for the Women's Premier League 2024 auction, scheduled for today in Mumbai. Get live updates on all the sold and unsold players, alongside who went for the highest price.
Indian women cricketers are looking forward to the second WPL auction.
Check out what everyone has to say ahead of WPL 2024 auction -
Excitement all around for a 𝗛𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗜𝗖 occasion 😃👌#TeamIndia are geared up for #TATAWPLAuction happening tomorrow 💪 pic.twitter.com/xTu3aTjcV1— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) December 8, 2023
Check out how all five teams involved in this WPL 2024 auction fare.
Today is the BIG DAY! 🙌— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) December 9, 2023
How are the 5 teams placed ahead of the #TATAWPLAuction? 🤔
Our auctioneer Mallika Sagar is here with all the deets 😎👇 pic.twitter.com/LEQtjasm5w
Hello everyone, the big day - the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 Auction, is finally upon us! As all teams gear up for the second-ever WPL auction, plenty of action and drama on the auction table await.