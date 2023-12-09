LIVE TV
WPL 2024 Auction Live Update Sold and unsold player full Squads Remaining Purse Available Slots Overseas Slots

Mumbai, IndiaWritten By: Wion Web DeskUpdated: Dec 09, 2023, 09:09 AM IST
WPL 2024 Auction - Sold, unsold players and full squads - Live updates Photograph:(Twitter)

Story highlights

Top women players will go under the hammer today in Mumbai as everyone gears up for the WPL 2024 auction.

Hello and welcome to the Live Blog for the Women's Premier League 2024 auction, scheduled for today in Mumbai. Get live updates on all the sold and unsold players, alongside who went for the highest price. 

09 Dec 2023, 9:07 (IST)
Top players excited for WPL 2024 auction

Indian women cricketers are looking forward to the second WPL auction.

Check out what everyone has to say ahead of WPL 2024 auction -

09 Dec 2023, 9:05 (IST)
How do all teams fare at the WPL 2024 auction? Take a look

Check out how all five teams involved in this WPL 2024 auction fare.

09 Dec 2023, 9:02 (IST)
Big Day welcomes you!

Hello everyone, the big day - the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 Auction, is finally upon us! As all teams gear up for the second-ever WPL auction, plenty of action and drama on the auction table await. 