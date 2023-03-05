ugc_banner
WPL 2023 | UP Warriorz-W vs Gujarat Giants-W, Live Updates

MumbaiUpdated: Mar 05, 2023, 07:10 PM IST

The third match of the WPL 2023 to be played between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow live cricket score update of the third WPL 2023 match between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

05 Mar 2023, 7:10 PM (IST)
UP Warriorz, Playing XI

Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Kiran Navgire, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

05 Mar 2023, 7:08 PM (IST)
Gujarat Giants, Playing XI

Sophia Dunkley, Sushma Verma (wk), S Meghana, Hemalatha Dayalan, Sneh Rana (capt), Harleen Deol, Tanuja Kanwer, Annabel Sutherland, Mansi Joshi, Ashleigh Gardner

05 Mar 2023, 7:00 PM (IST)
Gujarat Giants win the toss, elect to bat first

Sneh Rana comes out for Gujarat as Beth Mooney is out and Alyssa Haley captains UP Warriorz

05 Mar 2023, 6:33 PM (IST)
Match 2: UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants

Hello and welcome to the coverage of Match #3 between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants in Women's Premier League.

Toss will take place in about 30 minutes at 7:00 PM local time with match set to start 7:30 PM local time.

After the fireworks by Mumbai skipper Harmanpreet Kaur yesterday against the Gujarat Giants, it would be interesting to see how Gujarat plays today.