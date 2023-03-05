WPL 2023 | UP Warriorz-W vs Gujarat Giants-W, Live Updates
Story highlights
Follow live cricket score update of the third WPL 2023 match between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.
Follow live cricket score update of the third WPL 2023 match between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.
Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Kiran Navgire, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Sophia Dunkley, Sushma Verma (wk), S Meghana, Hemalatha Dayalan, Sneh Rana (capt), Harleen Deol, Tanuja Kanwer, Annabel Sutherland, Mansi Joshi, Ashleigh Gardner
Sneh Rana comes out for Gujarat as Beth Mooney is out and Alyssa Haley captains UP Warriorz
Hello and welcome to the coverage of Match #3 between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants in Women's Premier League.
Toss will take place in about 30 minutes at 7:00 PM local time with match set to start 7:30 PM local time.
After the fireworks by Mumbai skipper Harmanpreet Kaur yesterday against the Gujarat Giants, it would be interesting to see how Gujarat plays today.