WPL 2023 Live: Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians- When & where to watch inaugural match live on mobile, TV

WPL 2023- Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians: The first match of the maiden Women’s Premier League 2023 will be played between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians. The match will be played in Mumbai followed by a grand opening ceremony on Saturday, March 4. All the matches of the WPL 2023 will be played in Mumbai, with Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Sports Academy being two venues.

Apart from Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz are the other three other franchises that will feature in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League. A total of 22 matches will be played in the WPL 2023, with each franchise playing the other twice in the league stage. Following the league matches, there will be an Eliminator on March 24 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, followed by the final on March 26 at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Mumbai Indians will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur and Gujarat Giants will play under Australian cricketer Beth Mooney.

WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians squad details

Gujarat Giants: Ash Gardner, Sneh Rana, Beth Mooney (c), Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Sophia Dunkley, Deandra Dottin, Hurley Gala, Sushma Verma, Tanuja Kanwar, Harleen Deol, Ashwani Kumari, S Meghana, Mansi Joshi, D Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Parunika Sisodia, Shabnam Shakil

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amanjot Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Heather Graham, Issy Wong, Chloe Tryon, Priyanka Bala, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Humairaa Kaazi, Sonam Yadav, Jintimani Kalita, Neelam Bisht, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Amelia Kerr

WPL 2023: When the match of Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians will be played? - Date

The match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians will be played on Saturday, March 4.

WPL 2023: Where the match of Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians will be played? - Venue

The match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians will be played on Saturday, March 4 at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai.

WPL 2023: At what time Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians will square off? - Time

The match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians will be played on Saturday, March 4 at 7:30 pm IST.

WPL 2023: Where to watch the match of Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians on TV?

The match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians will be broadcasted on Sports 18 Network.

WPL 2023: How to live-stream the match of Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians on mobile?

The match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app.

