WPL 2023 Live 3 days to go: schedule, teams, squads, captains, venue, timings & all you need to know
WPL 2023 Live: The first-ever season of the Women's Premier League will begin on March 4, 2023. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has launched the women's franchise T20 cricket league. Five teams will compete for the winning title between March 4-26. After the WPL 2023 auction, cricket lovers are excited about the upcoming matches. After the league-stage games, the first team in the WPL points table will directly go to the finals. However, the teams in second and third place will fight for a seat in the final of WPL 2023. The eliminator of WPL 2023 is on March 24, followed by the WPL final on March 26 at the DY Patil Stadium. The Brabourne-CCI Stadium and DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai will host all the matches of the Women's Premier League 2023.
Here are all the details you need about the Women's Premier League, including the full schedule, live streaming details, and squad members.
WPL 2023: Full Schedule
Here's the full schedule for Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 commencing on March 4.
|Date
|Match
|Time
|Venue
|Mar-04
|Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians
|07:30 PM IST
|DY Patil Stadium
|Mar-05
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals
|03:30 PM IST
|Brabourne – CCI
|Mar-05
|UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants
|07:30 PM IST
|DY Patil Stadium
|Mar-06
|Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|07:30 PM IST
|Brabourne – CCI
|Mar-07
|Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz
|07:30 PM IST
|DY Patil Stadium
|Mar-08
|Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|07:30 PM IST
|Brabourne – CCI
|Mar-09
|Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians
|07:30 PM IST
|DY Patil Stadium
|Mar-10
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz
|07:30 PM IST
|Brabourne – CCI
|Mar-11
|Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals
|07:30 PM IST
|DY Patil Stadium
|Mar-12
|UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians
|07:30 PM IST
|Brabourne – CCI
|Mar-13
|Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|07:30 PM IST
|DY Patil Stadium
|Mar-14
|Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants
|07:30 PM IST
|Brabourne – CCI
|Mar-15
|UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|07:30 PM IST
|DY Patil Stadium
|Mar-16
|Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants
|07:30 PM IST
|Brabourne – CCI
|Mar-18
|Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz
|03:30 PM IST
|DY Patil Stadium
|Mar-18
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants
|07:30 PM IST
|Brabourne – CCI
|Mar-20
|Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz
|03:30 PM IST
|Brabourne – CCI
|Mar-20
|Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals
|07:30 PM IST
|DY Patil Stadium
|Mar-21
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians
|03:30 PM IST
|DY Patil Stadium
|Mar-21
|UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals
|07:30 PM IST
|Brabourne – CCI
|Mar-24
|Eliminator
|07:30 PM IST
|DY Patil Stadium
|Mar-26
|Final
|07:30 PM IST
|Brabourne – CCI
WPL 2023: Live Streaming Details
Viacom 18 has paid INR 951 crore for the sole right to broadcast the first women's Premier League on TV and online over five years commencing in 2023. Thus, Jio Cinema and Sports18 TV will live stream the WPL 2023 in India.
WPL 2023: Teams & Squads
Delhi Capitals
Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Alice Capsey, Tara Norris, Laura Harris, Jasia Akhter, Minnu Man, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, Aparna Mandal
Mumbai Indians
Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Mathews, Chloe Tryon, Humairaa Kaazi, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Jintimani Kalita, Neelam Bisht
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Richa Ghosh, Erin Burns, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Komal Zanzad, Meghan Schutt, Sahana Pawar
UP Warriorz
Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S Yashasri, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Simran Shaikh
Gujarat Giants
Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Sophie Dunkley, Anna Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Sneh Rana, S Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, D Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia, Shabnam Shakil