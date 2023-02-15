WPL 2023 full schedule: Women's Premier League 2023 full fixture, squads, time, venue & livestream details

BCCI released the full match schedule of the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League 2023 on Tuesday. The season will kick off with a blockbuster match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants on March 4. The WPL 2023 final match will be played on March 26. A total of 20 league matches and 2 playoff matches will be played during the tournament. Earlier on Monday, Five teams—Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and UP Warriorz—shelled out big in the inaugural edition of the WPL auction to bring in some of the top players on the national and international circuits.

Smriti Mandhana of India was sold at the highest price to Royal Challengers Bangalore for an astounding INR 3.40 crore. Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of Team India, was auctioned off to the Mumbai Indians for INR 1.80 crore. Ashleigh Gardner of Australia and Natalie Sciver of England attracted the highest bidding among the overseas players and were sold to Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians for INR 3.20 Crore each. Shafali Verma, the captain of the India U19 team and winner of the ICC U19 T20 World Cup, was also amongst the top purchases and was sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 2 Crore.

Here is the full schedule, and fixture of all WPL 2023 matches including date, time and venue

DATE TIME (IST) HOME TEAM GUEST TEAM VENUE Mar-04 7:30 PM Gujarat Giants Mumbai Indians DY Patil Stadium Mar-05 3:30 PM RCB Delhi Capitals Brabourne Stadium Mar-05 7:30 PM UP Warriorz Gujarat Giants DY Patil Stadium Mar-06 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians RCB Brabourne Stadium Mar-07 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals UP Warriorz DY Patil Stadium Mar-08 7:30 PM Gujarat Giants RCB Brabourne Stadium Mar-09 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians DY Patil Stadium Mar-10 7:30 PM RCB UP Warriorz Brabourne Stadium Mar-11 7:30 PM Gujarat Giants Delhi Capitals DY Patil Stadium Mar-12 7:30 PM UP Warriorz Mumbai Indians Brabourne Stadium Mar-13 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals RCB DY Patil Stadium Mar-14 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians Gujarat Giants Brabourne Stadium Mar-15 7:30 PM UP Warriorz RCB DY Patil Stadium Mar-16 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals Gujarat Giants Brabourne Stadium Mar-18 3:30 PM Mumbai Indians UP Warriorz DY Patil Stadium Mar-18 7:30 PM RCB Gujarat Giants Brabourne Stadium Mar-20 3:30 PM Gujarat Giants UP Warriorz Brabourne Stadium Mar-20 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals DY Patil Stadium Mar-21 3:30 PM RCB Mumbai Indians DY Patil Stadium Mar-21 7:30 PM UP Warriorz Delhi Capitals Brabourne Stadium Mar-24 7:30 PM Eliminator (TBD) DY Patil Stadium Mar-26 7:30 PM Final (TBD) Brabourne Stadium

WPL 2023 Live stream: Where to watch WPL 2023 matches live?

Sports 18 network has all the broadcasting rights reserved for WPL 2023. So, WPL 2023 matches will be televised in India on Sports 18 TV channel. On the other hand, the live streaming of the WPL matches will be available on the JIO CINEMA app. Jio users will be able to access the JIO Cinema app for free.

The updated squad of all WPL teams

Delhi Capitals WPL full squad: Jemimah Rodrigues (2.2 crore), Meg Lanning (1.1 crore), Shafali Verma (2 crore), Radha Yadav (40 lakh), Shikha Pandey (60 lakh), Marizanne Kapp (1.5 crore), Titas Sadhu (25 lakh), Alice Capsey (75 lakh), Tara Norris (10 lakh), Laura Harris (45 lakh), Jasia Akhter (20 lakh), Minnu Mani (20 lakh), Taniya Bhatia (30 lakh), Poonam Yadav (30 lakh), Jess Jonassen (50 lakh), Sneha Deepthi (30 lakh), Arundhati Reddy (30 lakh), Aparna Mandal (10 lakh)

Delhi Capitals DC WPL remaining purse: Delhi Capitals filled all 18 slots and their remaining purse is INR 35 lakh.

Mumbai Indians WPL full squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (1.8 crore), Nat Sciver (3.2 crore), Amelia Kerr (1 crore), Pooja Vastrakar (1.9 crore), Yastika Bhatia (1.5 crore), Heather Graham (30 lakh), Isabelle Wong (30 lakh), Amanjot Kaur (50 lakh), Dhara Gujjar (10 lakh), Saika Ishaque (10 lakh), Hayley Mathews (40 lakh), Chloe Tryon (30 lakh), Humairaa Kaazi (10 lakh), Priyanka Bala (20 lakh), Sonam Yadav (10 lakh), Jintimani Kalita (10 lakh), Neelam Bisht (10 lakh)

Mumbai Indians MI WPL remaining purse: MI WPL filled 17 slots and their remaining purse is NIL.

Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB WPL full squad: Smriti Mandhana (3.4 crore), Sophie Devine (50 lakh), Ellyse Perry (1.7 crore), Renuka Singh Thakur (1.5 crore), Richa Ghosh (1.9 crore), Erin Burns (30 lakh), Disha Kasat (10 lakh), Indrani Roy (10 lakh), Shreyanka Patil (10 lakh), Kanika Ahuja (35 lakh), Asha Shobana (10 lakh), Heather Knight (40 lakh), Dane van Niekerk (30 lakh), Preeti Bose (30 lakh), Poonam Khemnar (10 lakh), Komal Zanzad (25 lakh), Meghan Schutt (40 lakh), Sahana Pawar (10 lakh)

RCB WPL remaining purse: RCB’s remaining purse is INR 10 lakh and they filled all 18 slots.

UP Warriorz WPL full squad: Sophie Ecclestone (1.8 crore), Deepti Sharma (2.6 crore), Tahlia McGrath (1.4 crore), Shabnim Ismail (1 crore), Alyssa Healy (70 lakh), Anjali Sarvani (55 lakh), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (40 lakh), Parshavi Chopra (10 lakh), Shweta Sehrawat (40 lakh), S Yashasri (10 lakh), Kiran Navgire (30 lakh), Grace Harris (75 lakh), Devika Vaidya (1.4 crore), Lauren Bell (30 lakh), Laxmi Yadav (10 lakh), Simran Shaikh (10 lakh)

UPW WPL remaining purse: UP Warriorz remaining purse is NIL, and they filled a total of 16 slots.

Gujarat Giants WPL full squad: Ashleigh Gardner (3.2 crore), Beth Mooney (2 crore), Sophie Dunkley (60 lakh), Anna Sutherland (70 lakh), Harleen Deol (40 lakh), Deandra Dottin (60 lakh), Sneh Rana (75 lakh), S Meghana (30 lakh), Georgia Wareham (75 lakh), Mansi Joshi (30 lakh), D Hemalatha (30 lakh), Monica Patel (30 lakh), Tanuja Kanwer (50 lakh), Sushma Verma (60 lakh), Hurley Gala (10 lakh), Ashwani Kumari (35 lakh), Parunika Sisodia (10 lakh), Shabnam Shakil (10 lakh)