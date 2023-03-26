WPL 2023 Final, DC-W vs MI-W Live Updates: DC bring up 50 after early blows
The final of the inaugural Women's edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will take center stage as Delhi Capitals meet Mumbai Indians in the showpiece final at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
After early blows DC crawl to 50 as MI continue to dominate the day.
MI are right on the top as DC lose another wicket with Jemimah Rodrigues departing for 9. What a start for MI.
If you are a DC fan it is not an ideal start as they have lost both Shafali Verma and Alice Capsey early in the powerplay.
After a long DRS wait, Shafali Verma has to return back to the pavilion on 11 as MI draw first blood of the evening.
Mumbai Indians' Nat Sciver-Brunt starts the day in the final with Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma in the center.
Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque
Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey
Delhi Capitals' skipper Meg Lanning has won the toss and opted to bat first in the high-voltage final at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
Hello and warm welcome to the final of the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) as Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. You can follow all the live updates here on Wion as we bring you all the action.