WPL 2023 Final, DC-W vs MI-W Live Updates: DC bring up 50 after early blows

Mumbai, IndiaUpdated: Mar 26, 2023, 08:06 PM IST

WPL 2023 Final: DC-W vs MI-W takes center stage in showpiece finally in Mumbai Photograph:(Twitter)

The final of the inaugural Women's edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will take center stage as Delhi Capitals meet Mumbai Indians in the showpiece final at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. 

26 Mar 2023, 8:05 PM (IST)
DC bring up 50

After early blows DC crawl to 50 as MI continue to dominate the day. 

26 Mar 2023, 7:56 PM (IST)
DC lose third

MI are right on the top as DC lose another wicket with Jemimah Rodrigues departing for 9. What a start for MI. 

26 Mar 2023, 7:45 PM (IST)
Not an ideal start for DC

If you are a DC fan it is not an ideal start as they have lost both Shafali Verma and Alice Capsey early in the powerplay. 

26 Mar 2023, 7:38 PM (IST)
First Blow for DC

After a long DRS wait, Shafali Verma has to return back to the pavilion on 11 as MI draw first blood of the evening. 

26 Mar 2023, 7:29 PM (IST)
And here we go

Mumbai Indians' Nat Sciver-Brunt starts the day in the final with Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma in the center. 

26 Mar 2023, 7:27 PM (IST)
Mumbai Indians Playing XI

Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

26 Mar 2023, 7:25 PM (IST)
Delhi Capitals Playing XI

Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey

26 Mar 2023, 7:23 PM (IST)
DC opt to bat first

Delhi Capitals' skipper Meg Lanning has won the toss and opted to bat first in the high-voltage final at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. 

26 Mar 2023, 7:11 PM (IST)
Welcome to WPL final

Hello and warm welcome to the final of the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) as Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. You can follow all the live updates here on Wion as we bring you all the action. 