WPL 2023: 3 days to go- Check full schedule, teams, squads, captains, venue, timings & all you need to know

WPL 2023: The first-ever season of the Women's Premier League will begin on March 4, 2023. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has launched the women's franchise T20 cricket league. Five teams will compete for the winning title between March 4-26. After the WPL 2023 auction, cricket lovers are excited about the upcoming matches. After the league-stage games, the first team in the WPL points table will directly go to the finals. However, the teams in second and third place will fight for a seat in the final of WPL 2023. The eliminator of WPL 2023 is on March 24, followed by the WPL final on March 26 at the DY Patil Stadium. The Brabourne-CCI Stadium and DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai will host all the matches of the Women's Premier League 2023.