Wrestlemania 41: From Roman Reigns to John Cena, All Rumoured Winners

Aditya Pimpale
Apr 18, 2025, 06:42 PM

7. LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

It's tough seeing LA Knight withstanding the onslaught Fatu will deliver. LA Knight had his WrestleMania moment last year. Now it's time for Fatu's. Winner: Jacob Fatu.

6. Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio

A strong case could be made for each star. Why not let the newest signing make his WrestleMania debut with a bang? Winner: Penta.

5. Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

Jey Uso puts up a valiant effort and comes close, but Gunther reigns supreme and stops the "yeet" movement. Winner: Gunther.

4. Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

It will look like it will come down to Ripley or Belair, only for Sky to come up big at the end and become the star of the weekend. Winner: Iyo Sky.

3. Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Stratton has rightfully risen to be a champion, but it's hard to see WWE go away from putting the title back on Flair. Winner: Charlotte Flair.

2. Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

The best bet is the "OTC" getting the win and starting the run back to the top of WWE. Winner: Roman Reigns.

1. Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

While Rhodes and Cena will each put on a clinic, there's a good chance The Rock plays a role in what happens. He emerges and makes sure Rhodes can't retain, and Cena breaks the WWE record in his final WrestleMania match. Winner: John Cena.