World Cup 2023: IND vs NED warm-up match- When & where to watch the match live on mobile, laptop
IND vs NED warm-up match live: India and Netherlands will meet on October 3 to play World Cup warm-up match at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Check all the live-streaming details of the match here.
IND vs NED warm-up match live: India and Netherlands will play their warm-up match against each other on Tuesday (Oct 3) at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.
India’ last warm-up match against England was called off due to rain. Before that, India defeated Australia 2-1 in the three-match series. The Netherlands, on the other hand, is in poor form. Bas de Leede is one such player who has impressed the most in recent times, and he will aim to improve. Among bowler, veteran Roelof van der Merwe and Logan van Beek have been impressive.
IND vs NED warm-up match: Full squads
India:
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.
Netherlands:
Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Scott Edwards (wk/c), Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Roelof van der Merwe, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Logan van Beek, Ryan Klein, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Colin Ackermann, Saqib Zulfiqar, Bas de Leede
ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: India vs Netherlands warm-up match live streaming details
When will World Cup 2023 IND vs NED warm up match be played? – Date
The World Cup 2023 IND vs NED warm up match will be played on 3 October 2023.
At what time World Cup 2023 IND vs NED warm up match will begin? Time
The World Cup 2023 IND vs NED warm up match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.
What is the venue for World Cup 2023 IND vs NED warm up match? – Venue
The World Cup 2023 IND vs NED warm up match will be played at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.
Where to watch the live-telecast of World Cup 2023 IND vs NED warm-up match in India?
The World Cup 2023 IND vs NED warm-up match can be watched live on Star Sports Network.
How to watch the live-streaming of World Cup 2023 IND vs NED warm-up match in India?
The World Cup 2023 IND vs NED warm-up match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
(With inputs from agencies)
