What is cyber kidnapping? How to protect yourself from the "disturbing criminal trend"?

Recently, a 17-year-old Chinese exchange student named Kai Zhuang was 'cyber kidnapped' in Utah, according to the police. Cyber kidnapping is a new criminal trend in which scammers extort vulnerable victims remotely and demand ransom money from their families.

Kai Zhunag's family in China reached out to his school in the United States to inform them that they received images of him that indicated someone had forcibly kidnapped him. However, Zhuang's host family in the US told the police that they had seen him before and were clueless about any forcible kidnapping.

After receiving continuous threats from the kidnappers, Zhaung's family paid around $80,000 in ransom money to Chinese bank accounts. Meanwhile, the scammers threatened Zhuang for about a month, asking him to comply with their demands or they would harm his family in China. They ordered him to isolate himself in the woods and send pictures to his parents, in which he looked like he was kidnapped. However, the police have rescued him.

ALSO READ | Sexual abuse lawsuits drive Roman Catholic organisation Franciscan Friars of California to file bankruptcy

Cyber kidnapping has become a "disturbing criminal trend" in the US, as there have been several incidents reported till now. Scammers are also using artificial intelligence (AI) to mimic the voices of the victims and send them to their families.

What is cyber kidnapping?

Cyber kidnapping is a type of crime in which online attackers target the victim and force them to isolate to demand ransom from their families. They monitor the victims through video chat and use pictures taken by them in isolated conditions to demand ransom from their families. According to the FBI, foreign exchange students, especially those from China, are more at risk of cyber kidnapping than others.

How to protect yourself from cyber kidnapping?

Cyber kidnapping has become a growing crime in the digital era, like online scams and phishing. The United States Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has urged people to protect their online safety in the following ways:

Use multi-factor authentication security apps to ensure that your sensitive information stays safe.

Keep your computer's software updated. Also, add malware protection to your devices.

Beware of pop-up ads and links on your emails from untrusted sources.

Use strong passwords for all your accounts. If you use easy passwords, it makes it easier for hackers to break into your account.