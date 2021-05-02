Was not in full control: Ajay Jadeja opines on SRH replacing David Warner as captain in IPL 2021

Sunrisers Hyderabad not only removed David Warner as the captain of the team but also dropped him from the playing XI for the match against Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday. Former India batsman Ajay Jadeja has that it felt like Warner was not in full control of the team while adding Kane Williamson is a better captain than the Aussie.

Warner has been a successful captain for Sunrisers Hyderabad and even led to the IPL trophy win in 2016 besides being the highest scorer in SRH history.

However, with results going against SRH in IPL 2021, the franchise decided to make whole-scale changes in the team in a bid to turn their fortunes around. SRH have lost five out of six matches in IPL 2021 so far.

"It was evident that SRH is being controlled by someone from the outside – coach, management, whoever. But the captain Warner was not in full control," Jadeja said on Cricbuzz.

Earlier in April, Warner was asked about the exclusion of Manish Pandey from the playing XI to which the Aussie replied that he doesn’t make calls on the team selection. On Sunday, he was replaced as the SRH captain by Kane Williamson.

"He himself stated that the selection of the final XI is not done by him so he does not have a complete say in it,” Jadeja added.

"Anyone who is following cricket for a period of time will tell you that between the two, Williamson is a better choice as captain.

"Warner is a great batsman and he has also led the Sunrisers to victory in the past but it is a no-brainer as to who is a better choice as skipper," Jadeja signed off.