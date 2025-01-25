Virat Kohli’s 7 Best Kocks against Australia Across Formats
By: Aditya Pimpale
Arguably one of Kohli’s finest innings, this knock came in a must-win game as India chased 321 in just 36.4 overs. Kohli’s incredible acceleration and destruction of the Australian bowlers, especially his assault on Clint McKay, remains unforgettable.
In the virtual quarterfinal of the ICC T20 World Cup, Kohli single-handedly guided India to victory while chasing 161. His knock under pressure is remembered as one of the greatest innings in T20 cricket history.
Kohli scored centuries in both innings of the first Test of the 2014 series. While chasing 364 in the fourth innings, his attacking 141 gave India hope of a win, even though they fell short. His performance cemented his status as a fearless Test batter.
On a bouncy MCG pitch, Kohli played a majestic knock against a fiery Australian pace attack. He shared a 262-run partnership with Ajinkya Rahane, showcasing his ability to dominate even in challenging conditions.
In a thrilling high-scoring game, Kohli anchored India’s chase of 351 with a perfectly paced century. His calmness under pressure and precision made this one of his best ODI knocks.
On a tough Perth pitch in the second Test of the series, Kohli’s 123 was a technical masterpiece. While India couldn’t win the match, Kohli’s innings stood out for its composure and stroke-making.
Kohli’s unbeaten 90 in the first T20I of the series was a spectacular display of finesse and aggression. It set the tone for India’s 3-0 series whitewash against Australia.
