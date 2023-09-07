US Open 2023 Semifinals: Check full schedule, qualified players, live streaming details & all you need to know

The US Open 2023, which started on August 22, has reached its penultimate stage. The semifinal matches of the last Grand Slam tournament of the year commenced on Thursday, September 7, starting with the mixed doubles semifinals.

US Open 2023 is the 143rd edition of the tournament and the fourth and final Grand Slam of 2023. The USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City has been hosting the event.

Here's everything you need to know about the US Open 2023 semifinals.

Players Qualified for US Open 2023 Semifinals

Here's a list of the players who have qualified for the US Open 2023 semifinals.

Men's Singles

Ben Shelton, Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev have qualified for the US Open 2023 men's singles. Carlos Alcaraz is the defending champion in this category.

Women's Singles

Coco Gauff, Karolína Muchová, Madison Keys, and Aryna Sabalenka have reached the US Open 2023 women's singles semifinals.

Men's Doubles

Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden, Nicolas Mahut & Pierre-Hugues Herbert, Joe Salisbury & Rajeev Ram, and Ivan Dodig & Austin Krajice have qualified for the US Open men's doubles semifinals.

Women's Doubles

Erin Routliffe & Gabriela Dabrowski, Wang Xinyu & Hsieh Su-wei, Laura Siegemund & Vera Zvonareva, and Jennifer Brady & Luisa Stefani have reached the US Open 2023 women's doubles semifinals.

Mixed Doubles

The semifinals for the mixed doubles in US Open 2023 are already over. Austin Krajicek & Jessica Pegula, and Anna Danilina & Harri Heliövaara have made it to the finals.

US Open 2023 Schedule

Men's Doubles: Thursday, September 7, Louis Armstrong Stadium

Semifinal 1: Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden vs Nicolas Mahut & Pierre-Hugues Herbert, 09:30 PM

Semifinal 2: Joe Salisbury & Rajeev Ram vs Ivan Dodig & Austin Krajice, 10:50 PM

Women's Singles: Friday, September 8, Arthur Ashe Stadium

Semifinal 1: Coco Gauff vs Karolina Muchova, 04:30 AM IST

Semifinal 2: Madison Keys vs Aryna Sabalenka, 05:45 AM IST

Women's Doubles: Friday, September 8, Venue TBD

Semifinal 1: Erin Routliffe & Gabriela Dabrowski vs Wang Xinyu & Hsieh Su-wei, Time TBD

Semifinal 2: Laura Siegemund & Vera Zvonareva vs Jennifer Brady & Luisa Stefani, Time TBD

Men's Singles: Saturday, September 9, Arthur Ashe Stadium

Semifinal 1: Ben Shelton vs Novak Djokovic, Time TBD

Semifinal 2: Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev, Time TBD

US Open 2023 Live Streaming

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for US Open 2023 in India. Sony Sports 5 will live telecast the US Open 2023 semifinals in India with English commentary. SonyLIV app and website will also broadcast the US Open 2023 live in India.