UFC 284 main event LIVE updates: Islam Makachev vs Alexander Volkanovski to start shortly

The UFC 284 main event: Islam Makachev (Russia) vs Alexander Volkanovski (Australia) will start a few minutes from now at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. This is one of the biggest Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fights of this year as Volkanovski, the current UFC Featherweight champion, moves up to the Lightweight division, and current Lightweight champion Makachev defends his title for the first time.

On Saturday, both fighters completed their weigh-ins and their results were as follows- Islam Makachev: 155 pounds; Alexander Volkanovski: 154.5 pounds.

In the United States, the fight will be broadcast on ESPN and PPV. And in India, the fight that will start at 8.30 am can be watched on the Sony LIV app and website.