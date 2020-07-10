UEFA Champions League draw, Highlights: Tough draws for Real Madrid/Man City, Barcelona/Bayern Munich

UEFA Champions League's ambassador Hamit Altintop poceeds to the UEFA Champions League football cup round of 16 draw on December 16, 2019 in Nyon. Photograph: AFP
Jul 10, 2020, 04.00 PM
Winners QF 1 vs QF 3 - Real Madrid/Manchester City vs Juventus/Olympique Lyon to face Barcelona/Napoli vs Chelsea/FC Bayern Munich
Winner of QF 2 vs QF 4: RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid to face Atalanta vs Paris Saint-Germain
Jul 10, 2020, 03.57 PM
QF 4: Atalanta vs Paris Saint-Germain
Jul 10, 2020, 03.56 PM
QF 3: Barcelona/Napoli vs Chelsea/FC Bayern Munich
Jul 10, 2020, 03.56 PM
QF 2: RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid
Jul 10, 2020, 03.55 PM
QF 1: Real Madrid/Manchester City vs Juventus/Olympique Lyon
Jul 10, 2020, 03.49 PM
Jul 10, 2020, 03.40 PM
Only the presenter is there in the venue. No club representative, no iconic previews. Juventus' Georgio Chiellini joins in via video-conference from Turin. Draw to start in a while.
🔴⚪️ Team to avoid? Leipzig set for last-eight debut...#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/HFEZAWcc06— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) July 10, 2020
Jul 10, 2020, 03.23 PM
The knockouts starting from the Final 8 will be single-leg fixtures as new rules come into play due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The matches will be split between Benfica's Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica (which will host the final) and Sporting CP's Estádio José Alvalade.
Jul 10, 2020, 03.22 PM
Four teams in Atalanta (ITA), Atlético (ESP). Leipzig (GER) and Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) have already qualified for the Final 8 while Chelsea (ENG) / Bayern München (GER), Napoli (ITA) / Barcelona (ESP), Real Madrid (ESP) / Manchester City (ENG), Lyon (FRA) / Juventus (ITA) will battle it out in the remaining second leg matches in a bid to enter the Final 8.