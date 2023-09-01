ugc_banner
Live Now

Transfer Deadline Day Live: Chelsea complete Cole Palmer deal, João Palhinha to Bayern, Højbjerg to Fulham

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Aditya PimpaleUpdated: Sep 01, 2023, 04:46 PM IST

Transfer Deadline Day Live: Chelsea complete Cole Palmer deal, João Palhinha to Bayern, Højbjerg to Fulham Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Transfer Deadline Day Live: With the football transfer window set to close teams across Europe will look to put a final push to get their desired player. Teams like Manchester City, and Chelsea will look to trade players with less than 24 hours to go for the window to officially close.

The European transfer window will officially close on Saturday, September 2 (IST) as teams like Manchester City, Chelsea, and others will look to throw their final dice in the market to acquire the services of their favourite player. Players like João Palhinha, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, and others are expected to be on the move as teams will splash the cash. 

recommended stories

recommended stories

01 Sep 2023, 4:45 PM (IST)
What is on the table?

The day could be a roller-coaster rider in London, as João Palhinha to Bayern looks to be a done deal while Højbjerg could be coming in as a direct replacement if Spurs agree for another outgoing. 

01 Sep 2023, 3:54 PM (IST)
Man Utd sign Turkey keeper Bayindir from Fenerbahce

Manchester United signed Turkey goalkeeper Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce on Friday in a deal worth a reported £4.3 million ($5.3 million).

×

 

01 Sep 2023, 3:45 PM (IST)
Chelsea sign rising star Palmer from Man City

Chelsea signed England Under-21 forward Cole Palmer from Manchester City on Friday in a deal worth an initial £40 million ($50 million).

×

 

01 Sep 2023, 3:44 PM (IST)
Union Berlin sign Italy captain Bonucci from Juventus

Union Berlin have signed Italy captain Leonardo Bonucci from Juventus, the Bundesliga club announced on Friday. 

01 Sep 2023, 3:40 PM (IST)
Off we go!!

The transfer deadline day has got off to an astonishing start as Cole Palmer and Matheus Nunes have completed the big deal moves. Stay tune in what would be a busy day for football fans. 

01 Sep 2023, 3:38 PM (IST)
Man City sign matheus Nunes from Wolves

Manchester City have signed Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a five-year contract, the Premier League champions announced on Friday. No financial details were disclosed but British media reported that City paid Wolves about 53 million pounds ($67.20 million) for the 25-year-old.

×

 