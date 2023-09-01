Transfer Deadline Day Live: Chelsea complete Cole Palmer deal, João Palhinha to Bayern, Højbjerg to Fulham
The European transfer window will officially close on Saturday, September 2 (IST) as teams like Manchester City, Chelsea, and others will look to throw their final dice in the market to acquire the services of their favourite player. Players like João Palhinha, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, and others are expected to be on the move as teams will splash the cash.
The day could be a roller-coaster rider in London, as João Palhinha to Bayern looks to be a done deal while Højbjerg could be coming in as a direct replacement if Spurs agree for another outgoing.
Manchester United signed Turkey goalkeeper Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce on Friday in a deal worth a reported £4.3 million ($5.3 million).
Our GK Union: ➕1️⃣— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 1, 2023
Welcome to United, @AltayBayindir_1! 🇹🇷🧤#MUFC
Chelsea signed England Under-21 forward Cole Palmer from Manchester City on Friday in a deal worth an initial £40 million ($50 million).
A perfect fit. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/oNSMwuoLgo— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 1, 2023
Union Berlin have signed Italy captain Leonardo Bonucci from Juventus, the Bundesliga club announced on Friday.
The transfer deadline day has got off to an astonishing start as Cole Palmer and Matheus Nunes have completed the big deal moves. Stay tune in what would be a busy day for football fans.
Manchester City have signed Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a five-year contract, the Premier League champions announced on Friday. No financial details were disclosed but British media reported that City paid Wolves about 53 million pounds ($67.20 million) for the 25-year-old.
"It's a dream come true!" 💬— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 1, 2023
Matheus Nunes chats through making the move to City! 🌟