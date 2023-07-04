Live Now
Top sports stories of the day
WION Web Team
New DelhiUpdated: Jul 04, 2023, 02:19 PM IST
Australia players in second Ashes 2023 Test. Photograph:(AFP)
Story highlights
Australia PM has joined the debate of Jonny Bairstow's controversial run-out following his UK counterpart Rishi Sunak's backing for English skipper Ben Stokes. Day 2 of the Wimbledon Championship will feature many marquee clashes including of Carlos Alcazar. India play Kuwait in the SAFF Championship Final today.
Australia PM has joined the debate of Jonny Bairstow's controversial run-out following his UK counterpart Rishi Sunak's backing for English skipper Ben Stokes.
Day 2 of the Wimbledon Championship will feature many marquee clashes including of Carlos Alcazar.
India play Kuwait in the SAFF Championship Final today.
04 Jul 2023, 2:17 PM (IST)
The statement from Albanese comes a day after British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak weighed in on the recent 'spirit of the game' controversy..
Read More: Ashes 2023: PM Anthony Albanese backs Australia after UK PM Sunak's support to Ben Stokes