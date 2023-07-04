Top sports stories of the day

ugc_banner
Jul 04, 2023, 02:19 PM IST

Australia players in second Ashes 2023 Test. Photograph:(AFP)

Australia PM has joined the debate of Jonny Bairstow's controversial run-out following his UK counterpart Rishi Sunak's backing for English skipper Ben Stokes.

Day 2 of the Wimbledon Championship will feature many marquee clashes including of Carlos Alcazar.

India play Kuwait in the SAFF Championship Final today.

04 Jul 2023, 2:17 PM (IST)
PM Anthony Albanese backs Australia

The statement from Albanese comes a day after British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak weighed in on the recent 'spirit of the game' controversy..

Read More: Ashes 2023: PM Anthony Albanese backs Australia after UK PM Sunak's support to Ben Stokes