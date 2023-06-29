Top sports stories of the day: Havertz joins Arsenal, Agarkar likely to become new BCCI men's chief selector
Story highlights
Top sports stories of the day: Chelsea mid-fielder Kai Havertz has joined Arsenal on a 'long-term contract', while BCCI is set to appoint a new men's chief selector with former seamer Ajit Agarkar leading the race for the same.
Top sports stories of the day: Chelsea mid-fielder Kai Havertz has joined Arsenal on a 'long-term contract', while BCCI is set to appoint a new men's chief selector with former seamer Ajit Agarkar leading the race for the same.
The wait for the men's chief selector seems to be over as BCCI is likely to appoint former India seamer Ajit Agarkar as the new head of the selection committee, the announcement for which will be made public in July, per the latest reports. After Chetan Sharma’s unceremonious exit from the post in February following a sting operation on him, ex-opener Shiv Sundar Das was leading the panel on an interim basis.
Having suffered several blows to his hands in the build-up to Lord's Test, Warner revealed he batted through soreness in his palms. "I've had my hand in an ice bucket all afternoon, so we'll play it by ear and assess it after the game," Warner said after the first day's play, where he scored 66 off 88 balls.
Seven-time Grand Slam singles champion John McEnroe said tennis should not seek Saudi investment and called golf's PGA Tour hypocritical after it reached an agreement with the country's sovereign wealth fund. He said, "I wouldn't encourage it personally, the Saudi thing. I'm not surprised that tennis is being thrown into the mix after what we saw in golf.
In the latest news surrounding football transfers from around the world, German Kai Havertz has joined Arsenal from Chelsea, while Leicester midfielder James Maddison has signed for Tottenham Hotspur on a five-year deal.