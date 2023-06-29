Top sports stories of the day: Havertz joins Arsenal, Agarkar likely to become new BCCI men's chief selector

The wait for the men's chief selector seems to be over as BCCI is likely to appoint former India seamer Ajit Agarkar as the new head of the selection committee, the announcement for which will be made public in July, per the latest reports. After Chetan Sharma’s unceremonious exit from the post in February following a sting operation on him, ex-opener Shiv Sundar Das was leading the panel on an interim basis.