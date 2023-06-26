Top sports stories of the day - Anderson, Lyon at MLB game, Messi's big revelation and more
The sports world is buzzing with Lionel Messi's big revelation about his relationship with PSG fans which had deteriorated during the last couple of months of his two-year stint. The other news making rounds is James Anderson firing warning to Australia before second Ashes Test at an MLB game.
Rahane served as Virat Kohli's deputy in whites for a long time and even led the team with aplomb in his absence before losing the post by late 2021. Soon, he even lost his spot before making his comeback during the WTC finale versus Australia early this month, where he returned with a sublime 89 and 46.
Bradley led by six strokes after back-to-back birdies at the 11th and 12th and even three bogeys in the space of four holes -- starting with a tee shot into the water at 13 -- couldn't prevent him from lifting the trophy.
The MLB game was part of a two-game series between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals held by MLB Europe in a bid to promote the game outside the USA. The Cubs won the game 9-1.
"Well, I think in the beginning it was something wonderful," Messi said in an interview with told beIN Sports. "Same as the reception I had when I arrived. But then some people started to treat me differently, a part of the Paris supporters.
