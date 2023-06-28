Top sports stories of the day

NFL free agent RB Leonard Fournette escaped unhurt after his car caught fire. The RB shared the video of his charred car on social media and thanked god for the safety.

In chess, a lawsuit wherein former world champ Magnus Carlsen was a party as well, had been dismissed by a US federal judge.

In cricket, the second Ashes Test is going to begin on June 28 at Lord's London as Australia look to go 2-0 up in the five-Test series.