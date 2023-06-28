Top sports stories of the day
Story highlights
NFL free agent RB Leonard Fournette escaped unhurt after his car caught fire. The RB shared the video of his charred car on social media and thanked god for the safety. In chess, a lawsuit wherein former world champ Magnus Carlsen was a party as well, had been dismissed by a US federal judge. In cricket, the second Ashes Test is going to begin on June 28 at Lord's London as Australia look to go 2-0 up in the five-Test series.
Gillespie said that Australia have enough depth in the bowling which could help Cummins take a breather. The former pacer, however, said that Cummins' rest would depend on 'how many overs Cameron Green bowls.'
In a video posted by him on Instagram, his car can be seen charred on the side of a road. It is, however, unclear that what caused the fire or where he was at the time of accident.
