Top sports stories of the day: Starc speaks on 1st Ashes snub, Rybakina pulls out of Eastbourne International
Wimbledon defending champion Elena Rybakina has pulled out of Eastbourne International ahead of the upcoming grass-court Grand Slam, starting July 3. | Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc has said that he isn't thinking much about the 1st Ashes Test snub and hoped to play in the second.
Scott Boland was favored over Starc as Josh Hazlewood made a comeback in the Australia team during the Edgbaston Test. Starc, who was although part of the Australian playing XI during the WTC Final 2023, admitted that he wasn't in his full rhythm ahead of the Ashes opener.
Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina pulled out of the Eastbourne International on Monday due to a viral illness, raising doubts over her defence of the title at the All England Club next week.
