Top 4 battle in Premier League: Man Utd, Chelsea, Leicester to battle it out for UCL spots

The race to UEFA Champions League spots in the Premier League is heading to a nail-biting finale after Chelsea’s defeat to Liverpool and Manchester United’s draw against West Ham. While Liverpool and Manchester City have already sealed the top two spots in the English top-flight league, three teams are battling it out for the remaining two spots in the top four.

As things stand...

As things stand, Manchester United and Chelsea have 64 points each whereas Leicester City have 63 under their belt.

Chelsea head into the final game week with a hope to bag a win against Wolves, who are four points below the Blues. Manchester United will take on Leicester City, a match that will determine who among the two get that UCL spot.

Scenario for Manchester United

For Manchester United, it is a clean task ahead. Avoid a defeat and get into UEFA Champions League. Whereas for Leicester City, who will be hosting the Red Devils at the Kings Power Stadium, a win is necessary to finish their campaign inside top 4.

Scenario for Chelsea and Leicester City

The equation is pretty similar for Chelsea. Avoid a defeat and secure UCL spot. A win can help them finish third unless Manchester United defeat Leicester City. However, if they lose out to Wolves then the Blues will hope Manchester United beat Leicester. If the United-Leicester match ends in a draw and Chelsea are defeated by Wolves then the Frank Lampard side will drop to the fifth place.

Whereas Leicester will go into the United game with only one aim – to win. A Chelsea defeat will help them grab a UCL spot given they manage to avoid defeat against the Red Devils. If Leicester win and Chelsea also avoid defeat, then Manchester United would be the one crashing out of the UCL race.

The game week 38 in Premier League promises to be a roller-coaster ride with UCL spots and relegation battle coming to an enthralling close.

